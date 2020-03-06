Fashionable bags for spring-summer 2020: top 5 current options

Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Women’s handbag is the favorite accessory of the fair sex. So every fashionista has a whole collection for all occasions and to all possible images.

To see what bags will be in fashion in the season of spring-summer 2020 we watched the fashion shows of top brands during the fashion month. LeMonade chose 5 models of bags for any taste.

Vintage bags

Fashion experts have called these models a real valuable finds. Gold chains, clasps “kisses”, rhinestones, pearls, heart shape bags antique to suit every taste.

Miu Miu Ready To Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Bags with massive chains

Popular and roomy shoulder bag. However, choosing such a model is with a heavy chain. They will not only look more modern, but much easier to wear.

Stella McCartney. Photo: nowfashion

2020 Chanel Fall Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

2020 Chanel Fall Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Bags-hobo

This bag is usually like a Crescent, it is bulky and roomy. It is used every day easy to go to work, a walk with the baby, shopping. Designers presented a very cool model, quilted, with different weaves, fringes and other ornaments.

Givenchy. Photo: nowfashion

The bag

The last couple of seasons outdoor wicker bags, similar to shopping bags, have become a subject of interest to fashionistas. Designers continue to develop this theme, offering options with leather handles, hand-made in bright colors.

KWAIDAN EDITIONS. Photo: nowfashion

Boxes

The bag resembles a square box, is something new. They may not be suitable for evening wear they are perfect.

Elie Saab. Photo: nowfashion

Elie Saab. Photo: nowfashion