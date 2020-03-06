Fashionable bags for spring-summer 2020: top 5 current options

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Women’s handbag is the favorite accessory of the fair sex. So every fashionista has a whole collection for all occasions and to all possible images.

To see what bags will be in fashion in the season of spring-summer 2020 we watched the fashion shows of top brands during the fashion month. LeMonade chose 5 models of bags for any taste.

Vintage bags

Fashion experts have called these models a real valuable finds. Gold chains, clasps “kisses”, rhinestones, pearls, heart shape bags antique to suit every taste.

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Miu Miu Ready To Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Bags with massive chains

Popular and roomy shoulder bag. However, choosing such a model is with a heavy chain. They will not only look more modern, but much easier to wear.

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Stella McCartney. Photo: nowfashion

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

2020 Chanel Fall Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

2020 Chanel Fall Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion

Bags-hobo

This bag is usually like a Crescent, it is bulky and roomy. It is used every day easy to go to work, a walk with the baby, shopping. Designers presented a very cool model, quilted, with different weaves, fringes and other ornaments.

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Givenchy. Photo: nowfashion

The bag

The last couple of seasons outdoor wicker bags, similar to shopping bags, have become a subject of interest to fashionistas. Designers continue to develop this theme, offering options with leather handles, hand-made in bright colors.

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

KWAIDAN EDITIONS. Photo: nowfashion

Boxes

The bag resembles a square box, is something new. They may not be suitable for evening wear they are perfect.

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Elie Saab. Photo: nowfashion

Модные сумки на весну-лето 2020: топ-5 актуальных вариантов

Elie Saab. Photo: nowfashion

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
