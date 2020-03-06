Fashionable bags for spring-summer 2020: top 5 current options
Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion
Women’s handbag is the favorite accessory of the fair sex. So every fashionista has a whole collection for all occasions and to all possible images.
To see what bags will be in fashion in the season of spring-summer 2020 we watched the fashion shows of top brands during the fashion month. LeMonade chose 5 models of bags for any taste.
Vintage bags
Fashion experts have called these models a real valuable finds. Gold chains, clasps “kisses”, rhinestones, pearls, heart shape bags antique to suit every taste.
Miu Miu Ready To Wear. Photo: nowfashion
Bags with massive chains
Popular and roomy shoulder bag. However, choosing such a model is with a heavy chain. They will not only look more modern, but much easier to wear.
Stella McCartney. Photo: nowfashion
2020 Chanel Fall Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion
2020 Chanel Fall Ready-to-Wear. Photo: nowfashion
Bags-hobo
This bag is usually like a Crescent, it is bulky and roomy. It is used every day easy to go to work, a walk with the baby, shopping. Designers presented a very cool model, quilted, with different weaves, fringes and other ornaments.
Givenchy. Photo: nowfashion
The bag
The last couple of seasons outdoor wicker bags, similar to shopping bags, have become a subject of interest to fashionistas. Designers continue to develop this theme, offering options with leather handles, hand-made in bright colors.
KWAIDAN EDITIONS. Photo: nowfashion
Boxes
The bag resembles a square box, is something new. They may not be suitable for evening wear they are perfect.
Elie Saab. Photo: nowfashion
Elie Saab. Photo: nowfashion