Fast relief: German doctors called 5 effective home remedies for flu

Despite the rapid increase in the number of infected people, for Ukrainians it is more threat remains a flu, primarily because of the low percentage of vaccination and self-medication. This opinion was expressed by the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Victor Liashko.

So while the focus of our fellow citizens should be focused on fighting with this disease.

And to help treat the flu can five home remedies which lists the German edition of Focus online.

1. Chicken soup

Chicken soup not only warms from the inside, but also helps against coughs and sore throats. The cysteine contained in the soup has anti-inflammatory and disinfectant action on the throat, keeps the humidity of the mucous membranes. Useful ingredients, zinc and iron have a positive effect on the immune system.

2. Chamomile or ginger tea

Hot herbal tea is a pleasure for body and mind. In the case of influenza is particularly effective chamomile — chamomile flowers inhibit inflammation.

“But ginger tea with some lemon is also recommended because of analgesic effect in infections. Tip: add fresh turmeric to enhance the anti-inflammatory effect”, — noted in the publication.

3. Inhalation of vapor

This eliminates the side effects associated with the flu — coughing, or a runny nose. For a steam inhalation of chamomile flowers (or a few bags of chamomile) is placed in a pot with one or two liters of boiling hot water. Allow to steep for 10 minutes. Then, tilt your upper body over the pot and inhale the steam.

4. Potato patch

This remedy may relieve persistent pain in the throat. It also relieves cramping, has a warming and stimulating blood circulation and thins the phlegm in the throat. Here’s how it works: first prepare a handful of potatoes and let it cool slightly (potatoes should be warm but not hot). Then clean it, crush them with a fork and place on a gauze bandage.

If you have a sore throat, put a bandage on his neck, if annoying cough, put it on the chest. The top cover with a towel and leave for 60 — 90 minutes.

5. Gargling

The throat may be rinsed with a special saline solution, sold in a pharmacy, or alternatively, the saline solution use cold chamomile, tea with sage or mint oil mixture.

