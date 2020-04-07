“Fat as shit”: future rival Lomachenko criticized himself (photo)

By Maria Batterbury

«Жирный, как дер*мо»: будущий соперник Ломаченко раскритиковал себя (фото)

American boxer Teofilo Lopez (15 wins, 12 of them by knockout), 30 may were supposed to meet for a unification bout with Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), scored the extra weight on the quarantine related to pandemic coronavirus.

I only just returned to training. Now my weight is 160 pounds (72.5 kg. — Ed.). I’m too heavy. If everything will continue, and I will not do anything, no fight with Lomachenko will not. If I can’t drop to light weight (61,2 kg. — Ed.), then just go into the first Welterweight (63.5 kg. — a Bus). Now I’m fat as sh* * , “he complained Teofino Lopez in comments to journalists Gareth Davies.

«Жирный, как дер*мо»: будущий соперник Ломаченко раскритиковал себя (фото)Teofilo Lopez quarantined gained ten extra pounds

But our compatriot looks forward to the upcoming match, the date of which due to quarantine had to be postponed. “The most interesting thing for me is to look into his eyes and his father’s eyes and see their reactions after the fight. He has a complicated style. Easy to deal with attacking fighters that come forward. It is much easier. The winner will be whoever has the best fighter IQ. We’ll see you in the ring. He’s a good fighter, a good fighter, he’s young and he’s hungry and he’s got big power. I want this fight because he’s the world champion, and he has my belt — the IBF title, “—said Lomachenko in an interview with Top Rank.

Recall that fight Lomachenko — Lopez had to go through 30 may in new York. The new date and venue of the match has not yet named.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
