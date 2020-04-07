“Fat as shit”: future rival Lomachenko criticized himself (photo)

American boxer Teofilo Lopez (15 wins, 12 of them by knockout), 30 may were supposed to meet for a unification bout with Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), scored the extra weight on the quarantine related to pandemic coronavirus.

“I only just returned to training. Now my weight is 160 pounds (72.5 kg. — Ed.). I’m too heavy. If everything will continue, and I will not do anything, no fight with Lomachenko will not. If I can’t drop to light weight (61,2 kg. — Ed.), then just go into the first Welterweight (63.5 kg. — a Bus). Now I’m fat as sh* * , “he complained Teofino Lopez in comments to journalists Gareth Davies.

But our compatriot looks forward to the upcoming match, the date of which due to quarantine had to be postponed. “The most interesting thing for me is to look into his eyes and his father’s eyes and see their reactions after the fight. He has a complicated style. Easy to deal with attacking fighters that come forward. It is much easier. The winner will be whoever has the best fighter IQ. We’ll see you in the ring. He’s a good fighter, a good fighter, he’s young and he’s hungry and he’s got big power. I want this fight because he’s the world champion, and he has my belt — the IBF title, “—said Lomachenko in an interview with Top Rank.

Recall that fight Lomachenko — Lopez had to go through 30 may in new York. The new date and venue of the match has not yet named.

