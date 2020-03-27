Father David Beckham engaged to multimillionaire

Ted Beckham. Photo: Getty Images

Ted Beckham and his beloved woman, lawyer Hilary Meredith, who met last year said they were going to get married.

While there are far more important things going on in the world right now, some personal news to share…x pic.twitter.com/Kehi4w6Eni — Hilary Meredith (@HMhelpforforces) March 26, 2020

You know that the novel pair developed rapidly. New darling Beckham-older head of the law firm Hilary Meredith Solicitors and teaches corporate law at Chester University.

When will the triumph, is not precisely known.

Mother of David and Ted had been married for 33 years and broke up in 2002. In his autobiography, father of the player said that the reason for their divorce from Sandra Beckham was unexpectedly fallen on their family fame..