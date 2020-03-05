Father Georgian champion died at the podium during a fight with his son (photos, video)

Georgian Bow of mariamidze who won a youth national championship in freestyle wrestling, dedicated his victory to his father, who died suddenly in the stands during the tournament, according to the Federation of wrestling of Georgia.⠀

Mariamidze confidently played in the tournament and managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition. It was during the semifinal fight with the athlete’s father, who supported her son in the hall, had a heart attack that led to death.⠀

After the incident, mariamidze wanted to refuse to participate in the state finals, but the next day changed his mind. The wrestler said that it would be released on the carpet in a final duel in memory of his father. After the victory, which he of course dedicated father of mariamidze failed to contain his emotions.⠀

The Federation of wrestling of Georgia expressed his condolences to mariamidze, and to all those wrestlers in connection with the happened tragedy.

Photos of Federation of wrestling of Georgia

