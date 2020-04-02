Favorite men Lyudmila Gurchenko

Nine years ago, died the legendary Soviet actress Lyudmila Gurchenko.

30 Mar 2011 the actress died of heart failure after hip surgery. As was her fate, what was the personal life Gurchenko – read further into the material.

Lyudmila Gurchenko was married six times. Five of the marriages were official and one civilian.

All men Gurchenko was a bright and well-known personalities. The first husband of actress was Director Vasily Orda. They were married when the father was only 18, and lived together for a year.

With her second husband, who was a writer and historian, the son of the writer Boris Pilnyak Boris Andronikashvili, the artist also lived for a short time, or two years, but this marriage a daughter Gurchenko Mary.

Third husband Gurchenko became the actor Alexander Fadeev, the adopted son of the famous writer and the fourth for the singer Iosif Kobzon. With Kobzon Gurchenko sold three years later – star of this magnitude simply could not get along together.

With musician and accompanist Constantine Kuperveys in a civil marriage Lyudmila Markovna lived for 18 years, although the marriage was not registered.

Sixth husband, father, producer Sergey Senin was younger than her 25 years, but since 1993 he was next to her until her death.