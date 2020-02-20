FC Copenhagen vs Celtic preview, live streaming free, betting tips

FC Copenhagen vs Celtic

Copenhagen – Celtic: forecast for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

Celtic won their last nine matches, but whether Copenhagen will be able to stop the Scots on February 20, you will find the answer in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Copenhagen

“Copenhagen” as a whole very smoothly held the group stage of the Europa League, having suffered only one defeat in six matches, which cost him the first line. Nevertheless, Stole Solbaken ‘s team completed the main task , which cannot be said about the Danish championship – at the moment, the “lions” are only second in the table and the leader of Midtjylland lose seven points.

Celtic

“Celtic” had no problems at the group stage – “Rennes”, “Lazio” and “Cluj” did not create any difficulties for the team of Neil Lennon . The Celts won the group with 13 points, ahead of the second Cluj by one point. In the Scottish Championship, Celtic, after 27 rounds, leads and outstrips the second Rangers by 10 points, but it has a match more than the main competitor in the fight for the championship.

Statistics

In only one of three home matches of the group stage of the Europa League, “Copenhagen” managed to win

In the last nine matches, Celtic won nine victories

In six matches of the Europa League Celtic suffered only one defeat

Forecast

“Copenhagen” was preparing for the confrontation with “Celtic” through friendly matches due to a pause in the championship of Denmark, and as the first official match after the winter break showed, the “lions” are still very far from peak form. Outsider of the Esbjerg championship defeated Copenhagen dry and made it clear to the Celtic – now the Celts are favorites and they are able to succeed in the first match.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Celtic . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.69