FC Istiklol vs FK Khujand live streaming free: preview, prediction

Istiklol – Khujand. Forecast for the Tajikistan Super Bowl (April 4, 2020)

On Saturday, March 4, the match for the Super Bowl, in which Istiklol and Khujand will converge, kicks off the football season in Tajikistan – we have prepared a forecast.

Istiklol

Despite the pandemic, Tajikistan is preparing for the start of the football season. Note, officially at the moment in the country there is not a single case of coronavirus infection. However, the match will be held without spectators. In it, the current champion of the country , Istiklol, will play with the silver medalist of the previous championship Khujand.

Istiklol is now the flagship of football in Tajikistan. Last season, the team confidently won the Super Cup just against Khujand, defeating the opponent with a score of 3: 0. She had no problems in the championship. Istiklol became the champion of Tajikistan for the sixth time in a row and the eighth in history. The gap from the second Khujand was 15 points. On average, a team scored three goals per match, and missed one.

Khujand

Khujand has never won a Super Bowl in Tajikistan in history. Last season, the team became vice champion, ahead of Regal-TadAZ by six points. The team showed a good game in defense, having missed only one goal more, but the attack efficiency was almost half less than that of the future opponent.

The end of the last championship and matches in the AFC Khujand Cup failed, losing four of the last five official matches. The last meeting in the AFC Cup was just with Istiklol and ended in defeat 0: 2.

Statistics and personal meetings

Over the past nine years , Istiklol has won the Tajikistan Super Bowl eight times.

Khujand have lost four of their last five official matches.

In the last 22 in-person matches, Isklol beat Khujand 20 times.

The forecast “total over 2.5” was played in 9 of the last 12 full-time matches of the opponents.

In 19 of the last 21 in-person matches, Istiklol scored Khujand at least two goals.

Forecast

The teams last met each other in the framework of the AFC Cup on March 11 and the match ended with the victory of Istiklola with a score 2: 0. In general, the team is an order of magnitude stronger than the rest in Tajikistan. Must justify the status of the favorite in this meeting