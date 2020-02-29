FC Köln vs FC Schalke: live streaming free for the Bundesliga

FC Köln vs FC Schalke: prediction for the Bundesliga match (February 29, 2020)

Schalke cannot win for five matches, but whether the Pitmen’s series will end on February 29 in a duel with Cologne – we have prepared our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

FC Köln

For Cologne, the first round of the championship became a real nightmare – the “goats” vegetated in the relegation zone and were almost written off. Nevertheless, the “goats” managed to rise from the ashes – by the 24th round they had already reached 13th place in the table. The danger of flying out of the Bundesliga for the team of Marcus Gizdol has not yet passed – “Fortune” is at a distance of six points.

In the last round, “FC Köln”, contrary to all forecasts, defeated “Hertha” in Berlin with a score of 5: 0, having already won a third victory in the new year.

Will not play : Chichos, Catterbach, Kesler, Ut.

Schalke

Schalke still holds the sixth line, but the results of David Wagner’s team in the second round have seriously deteriorated, which may well turn out for her to fly out of the European competition zone. Just three competitors from below crawled up to the Pitmen within a single victory distance, among which Wolfsburg gained a powerful move.

In the last round, Schalke failed in a duel with Leipzig, losing to his opponent 0-5 on his field.

Will not play : Kalijuri, Sana’a, Istanbul.

Statistics

In none of the last six matches in all tournaments did Cologne beat Schalke – one defeat and five draws

In the last four matches, “Cologne” suffered two defeats

In 11 home games this season, “Cologne” suffered five defeats

Forecast

In the last round, Schalke was defeated by Leipzig – the Pitmen resisted until the middle of the second half, but eventually scattered. This failure left the team without victories in the fifth match in a row, with which the Pitmen will have to deal with in the near future, otherwise we can forget about the European Cups.

Of course, “FC Köln” is currently a serious contender – a 5-0 victory over “Hertha” vividly testifies to this, but Schalke is equipped with much better performers, and the Pitmen look quite solid in the game, unlike “FC Köln”, which to a greater extent produces the result of courage.

We believe that the hosts will not be able to win. Forecast – Schalke will not lose . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.75