FC Midtjylland vs Senderiuske: live streaming free for the Danish Superlig

Midtjylland vs Senderiuske: forecast (CF 2.15) for the match of the championship of Denmark (March 2, 2020)

Midtjylland won the last three matches against Senderyuske in their field, but will the tradition continue on March 2 – the answer is in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Midtjylland

Midtjylland shows great football and is absolutely deservedly the main contender for the championship – the team of Briana Prisca after 22 rounds is the sole leader of the championship. From the second “Copenhagen” the “wolves” have already come off by nine points, the third “Aarhus” is even 16 points ahead.

In the last round, Midtjylland beat Hobro 2-0, gaining 18 wins in the season.

Syonneryuske

“Senderjusuke” is not particularly successful this season – the team of Glen Riddersholm is currently at 10th place in the table. The club is unlikely to be able to break into the top six and compete for European cups – it is nine points away from Aalborg, so he will surely devote the rest of the season to the struggle for survival.

Statistics

In their last nine home games, Midtjylland won eight wins over Senderyusk

Midtjylland scored eight wins in 11 home championship games

In the last five away matches, “Senderusk” suffered five defeats

Forecast

Midtjylland has already secured a rather comfortable handicap over Copenhagen, but so far nine points are not guaranteed anything to the Wolves, so today they will most likely bet on the attack. “Senderyuske” from time to time gives a fight to rivals in his field, but away he is absolutely hopeless, so he hardly needs to count on points.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1.5) at Midtjylland . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.15