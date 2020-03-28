FC Minsk v Dinamo Minsk live streaming free for the Premier League

Minsk v Dinamo Minsk. Forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 28, 2020)

Minsk takes Dinamo March 28, read our forecast. Teams are in different halves of the standings. How will the match go?

Minsk

Minsk is performing pretty well this season. Last year, the club tried to enter the top 3 best teams of the league, but it did not work out. Maybe this year he will be able to cling to the European competition. The team won their first match in the league against Belshina (3: 1) and this is a good start.

In the offseason, “citizens” had 12 games and showed pretty good football. They were able to defeat five opponents, play three times in a draw and fail four times.

Vladimir Khvashchinsky was able to distinguish himself in the first match of the tournament.

Dinamo Mn

Dynamo Minsk performed well last year, it was able to finish the championship in fourth place. The offseason turned out to be terrible for the team. She managed to play eight games and only one against Volyn was able to win with a score of 3: 2. The club also participated in the country’s cup, but there he lost in the quarterfinals of the BATE (3: 5) in the sum of two matches.

Unfortunately, the Rukh lost their first duel in the white-blue league (0: 1).

Statistics

Minsk won three out of five past matches.

Dinamo won only one of five games

Dinamo won the last full-time meeting.

Forecast

Dinamo, in our opinion, may well triumph over its rival. The team did not have the best off-season and the first match in the league, but the coaching staff on the basis of this probably made conclusions for themselves and will show their preparations in the match. The hosts showed themselves well in recent matches, so they are also able to excel.

Our forecast is a total greater than (2.5) in BC Marathon for 2.30.