FC Nantes vs Lille: live streaming free for the Ligue 1

Nantes vs Lille. Forecast (CF. 3.90) for the match of the championship of France (March 1, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which, on March 1, Nantes will receive Lille. Will the “dogs” take away points from the unyielding “canaries”? – the answer is in this material.

Nantes

Only in the last match, Nantes managed to break off a series of failures in which the team lost four times and tied twice. In the last round, the “ canaries ” on the road chopped a nut of one of the leaders of the current season, “Marcel” (3: 1), and did it on the road. No one can predict such an outcome of events, but if in the first half Olimpik was still able to recoup, in the second half the Yellows easily achieved the desired result.

Today, the owners have 37 points, and this is only five less than today’s opponent, who occupies the fourth position in the eurozone.

In today’s game , Fabio , Emon and Coco will not be able to enter the field .

Lille

The French vice-champion is doing well in the tournament distance, but is unlikely to be able to maintain his title at the end of the season. After 26 matches, Lille had 13 victories and four draws, which brought him 43 points, which is only one less than the third Rennes.

In the last match, the “ dogs ” defeated Toulouse (3-0), for which we made a prediction .

In today’s game can not participate Yazici , Aguzul and Weah .

Statistics

Nantes does not win at home for six games in a row

Nantes have not won in full-time home matches since 2004

Lille won two away matches in a row

In the last six in-person matches, at least three goals have been scored

The last personal duel ended with the victory of Lille (2: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers assume a match of equal teams, but the statistics are on the side of the guests, who have a good chance to reach the third position. The last rivals were successful, and we expect that there will be no surprises today, for which we are making a combined bet.

Our forecast – “Lille” will not lose + the total is greater (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 3.90