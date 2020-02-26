FC Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen: live streaming free for the Europa League

Porto vs Bayer: prediction and betting on the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

Bayer beat Porto in the first match, but whether the pharmacists will be able to maintain the advantage on February 27 – we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Porto

Porto started the season nondescriptly – the team of Sergio Conceisau failed to get into the Champions League group stage, and until recently, in the championship, they had been losing the battle for the Benfica championship. Moreover, in the Portuguese League Cup final, the “dragons” also failed, losing, contrary to all forecasts, with a score of 0: 1 to “Brahe” in the last seconds.

Nevertheless, Conceisau held on to his post and managed to turn the tide of events – Porto beat Benfica in an in-person meeting, and then took advantage of the opponent’s misfire in the next round and reduced the gap to one point. In the playoffs of the Europa League, the “dragons” unconvincingly held an away match with Bayer, losing 1: 2, but the away goal leaves them a chance of success.

Bayer

Bayer failed to start the Champions League group stage, losing to Lokomotiv at home, but then gradually came to their senses. As a result, the “pharmacists” did not manage to break into the playoffs, but they beat the third line from the “railwaymen” without difficulty, thus finding themselves in the Europa League, the team of Peter Bos is making a bet on victory in this tournament .

In the Bundesliga, Bayer is not doing very well – after 23 rounds, they are fifth in the table, but second to the fourth Borussia from Mönchengladbach only due to additional indicators. After a 2-1 victory over Porto in the Europa League, Bayer easily defeated Augsburg in their field in the Bundesliga 2-0, gaining a fifth consecutive victory.

Statistics

Porto scored 12 wins in 13 recent home games

In none of the three home matches of the group stage of the Europa League, Porto did not lose – two wins and a draw

Bayer suffered two defeats in the last four away games

In only one of their last four away matches, Bayer have conceded fewer than two goals.

Forecast

“Porto” had serious problems in Leverkusen, but the goal of Luis Dias in the end of the meeting gave the “dragons” the hope of reaching the next round. It is obvious that the Conseisau team will play much more aggressively in their field and will pay more attention to attacking actions, and the result of the first meeting also obliges it.

“Bayer” gained a good shape, but the “pharmacists” make mistakes very often, the Germans defer regularly in defense with the Germans, and Porto is quite capable of using it.

We believe that the owners are more likely to succeed. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Porto . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.63