FC Slutsk vs Slavia Mozyr: live streaming free for the Belarusian Premier League

Slutsk has never lost to Slavia Mozyr, but will the tradition continue on March 22? You will find the answer in our forecast. How will the match end?

Slutsk

“Slutsk” spent the entire last season a desperate struggle to maintain a residence permit in the elite, in the end managed to get out of it as a winner. The team of Vitaly Pavlov finished on the 11th line in the table, having managed to break away from the relegation zone by four points. In preparation for the new season, “Slutsk” held a number of control fights in which it did not suffer a single defeat – three wins and two draws.

Slavia-Mozyr

“Slavia Mozyr” last season, contrary to all forecasts, managed to keep a residence permit in the elite, moreover, the team of Mikhail Martinovich finished eighth. From the relegation zone, the “Slavs” broke away by seven points and ended the season without any particular nerves. In the current draw of the Cup of Belarus “Slavia Mozyr” was “Dnepr”, but not one of the matches was played, “Dnepr” counted a technical defeat.

Statistics

Eight times “Slutsk” met with “Slavia Mozyr” and did not lose in any of these matches – four wins and four draws

Slutsk did not lose in any of the last three home matches – victory and two draws

In the last three home games, “Slutsk” conceded only one goal

Forecast

“Slutsk” begins the season with a home game against “Slavia Mozyr”, in which it will most likely bet only on victory. For the “white-blue” opponent is very convenient – in the entire history of the confrontations they have not lost to the “Slavs”, and in general, “Slutsk” is always strong and dangerous at home, so the chances of success are very high.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Slutsk . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.90