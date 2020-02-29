FC Tambov vs Rubin Kazan: live streaming free for the Premier League

Tambov vs Rubin: prediction for the Premier League match (March 1, 2020)

“Rubin” in the first round beat “Tambov”, but whether the Kazan will be able to repeat the success of March 1 – the forecast has an answer. Who will get the glasses?

Tambov

“Tambov” quite worthily spent the first part of the championship – for the winter break, the team of Timur Shipchev left on the 11th line in the table. However, only two points separate from the zone of transitional matches of the “wolves”, so failure in today’s meeting could turn into a fall in the danger zone for them.

In winter, Benito left the team, who went to Dynamo Kiev, and he was hired by Miguel Cardoso to rent from Dynamo Moscow.

Rubin

“Rubin” after the first part of the championship was seriously transformed – the team was headed by Leonid Slutsky , also the Kazan team made a number of serious transfers. Of course, the main one is Ivan Ignatiev’s transfer from Krasnodar, it is also necessary to note the signing of Darko Evtich from Lech and Pablo Santos from Braga.

Slutsky will have to keep the team in the Premier League, but now Rubin is in 13th place and comes off the direct relegation zone only due to additional indicators.

Statistics

In the first round, Rubin beat Tambov 2-1

Only in two of the last nine matches of the championship did Rubin lose

Rubin did not lose in any of the last four away matches – four draws

Forecast

“Ruby” has seriously transformed to the second part of the championship, in which he is surely determined to achieve much greater success. For this, “Kazan” has everything – an experienced coach, quality players. Considering the tournament position, the guests obviously will not have problems with motivation, they have superior experience, and I will not be afraid of this word, in the class, over Tambov, so it makes sense to give preference to them.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Rubin . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.65