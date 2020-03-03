FC Utrecht vs Ajax: live streaming free for the Holland Cup

Utrecht vs Ajax. Forecast for the match of the Holland Cup (March 4, 2020)

In our forecast for the match “Utrecht” – “Ajax”, which will be held on March 4, we estimated the chances of the teams. The hosts win three in-person meetings in a row. What will rivals show in this fight?

Utrecht

Utrecht in their last three matches has not shown the best performance, losing to Valvayka (1: 2) and tied with Willem II (1: 1). Now the club is in sixth position with 38 points in the asset. In the native arena, the team of John van den Brom acts quite well, having won in two oppositions in a row.

Due to a shoulder injury, the goalkeeper Marten Paes will not help the team , nor will midfielder Willem Jansen get a knee injury.

Ajax

Ajax is currently leading the league table of the native championship, with 53 points in its piggy bank. In the last round, the club was defeated by AZ (0: 2). In the quarter-finals of the Cup, the Jews beat Vitesse (3-0), which is ranked seventh. On the road, the “ajaxids” act with varying success, alternating victories with defeats.

Quincy Promes’s top scorer scored 11 goals this season.

Statistics

Utrecht lost in three full-time matches in a row.

Ajax won in two of the three previous bouts.

Utrecht scores for ten meetings.

Forecast

In our opinion, Ajax has every chance to win in this match, despite the defeat in the last round from AZ. In three in-person matches in a row, “the Sons of God” confidently won, scoring 11 goals in total. Therefore, we propose to put more experienced guests to success, though there are problems with defense.

Our forecast is the victory of Ajax + both will score for 2.90 in 1xBet BC.