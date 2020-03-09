FC Voluntary vs FC Hermannstadt live streaming free for the Liga 1 Romania

Voluntary vs Hermannstadt. Forecast for the match of the championship of Romania (March 9, 2020)

Read our forecast for the Voluntari – Hermannstadt match on March 9th. The hosts twice this season won the opponent. Will guests be able to take revenge?

Voluntari

“Voluntari” performed terribly in the current championship, and now they have paid for it by playing in the relegation group. While the team played one meeting with Viitorul (0: 0). The past five meetings have been great for the fans of the White Burgundians. “Burgundians” were able to distinguish themselves in matches against Dynamo (2: 1), Kindia (2: 1) and Hermannstadt (2: 0).

Hermannstadt

Hermannstadt started the current season better than his opponent, but still the club plays in the relegation group, where he won his first match against Kindia (1-0). The past five games for the “people of Sibiu” were terrible. Away wards Eugen Nyaghe play pretty badly, they lose a lot and almost do not win. The previous away game was lost to today’s opponent (0: 2).

Gabriel Debelyuh is among the five best scorers in the playout, he has already scored two goals.

Statistics

Over the past three matches, Voluntari have lost just three goals.

Hermannstadt missed in every match in the last five games.

Voluntari won three out of five past meetings.

Forecast

Both teams have their flaws. But we offer betting on small total, because the clubs now miss quite a bit. It’s important for the teams today not to lose and rise a little higher, so it’s unlikely that anyone will open up.

Our forecast is a total less than (2) for 1.97 in BC Betting League.