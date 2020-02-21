Fear, rebellion and stones at the bus window: what the Western press writes about Ukraine and the protests in New…

The world press reacted to the situation with evacuees from Wuhan Ukrainians and protests in New Sanzhary. So, the article “Ukrainians throw stones at evacuated from China on the way into quarantine amid fears of coronavirus” was in fourth place in the top of the most popular materials on the website of the authoritative American edition of Time.

As stated in the article, Ukraine’s attempts to place in quarantine more than 70 people caused chaos and resistance from local residents. The protesters, “many of whom seemed drunk”, blocked the road, burned tyres and clashed with police. Are the words of the Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov that it is “a shame for the whole world” and the quote of the Minister of health Zoriana Skalecki, volunteered as a sign of solidarity to spend two weeks in quarantine in Novye Sanzhary: “Panic and rejection, negativity and aggression I was very impressed. Even more, they struck the people who were evacuated from China.”

The article “Coronavirus: In Ukraine, riots broke out when evacuated from China went to quarantine” posted on their front page the Internet edition of DW (Deutsche Welle, “the German Wave”). “Ukrainians are deeply distrustful of the government, as the country is mired in corruption and has a weak health care system”, — writes the edition. And recalls that Ukraine has to fight the epidemic of measles, since many refuse to be vaccinated themselves and to instill in their children.

British newspaper the Guardian in the article “Ukraine: violent clashes at the time as the locals throw stones at the bus with evacuees from coronavirus” notes that the Ukrainian authorities assured that all the passengers on Board the aircraft from China have been tested for the virus before flying. But this “was not enough to calm the protesters.” The demonstrators were urged to send exhausted a long way evacuated into quarantine in a less densely populated place. One of them offered to place them in Chernobyl. And another called to take them at home Zelensky President, if he is really sure that they are safe.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press notes, a similar situation may occur not only in Ukraine — the panic is spreading around the world faster than the virus itself. “Fear is spreading like a tsunami… subway Cars in Tokyo and Seoul look more like hospital wards, with the armies of passengers in masks who throw an evil glare at the slightest sound of coughing or sneezing… the Owner of a Korean restaurant in the Chinese district said that the number of visitors fell by 90%. You have more chance winning the lottery than to buy a medical mask in some parts of Asia. Canceled conferences and events, from Beijing to Barcelona and Boston. Quarrels in Japan. Riots in Ukraine,” writes the AP, Recalling that the Japanese city of Fukuoka, a quarrel broke out between two passengers — due to the fact that the man without the mask began to cough. And his neighbor pressed the button of a disturbing call.

“Fear is a powerful emotion… It makes people think irrationally”, — quotes Agency the words of the teacher from Taiwan. “Fear can cause more harm than the virus,” warns the Prime Minister of Singapore Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

About panic and protests in Ukraine also wrote bi-Bi-si, Forbes and many other leading media.

