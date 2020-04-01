Fearless Prince William willing to risk his life in the fight against coronavirus

Recently visited ambulance service 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge Prince William has decided not to “sit” in the walls of his Palace and to help the future citizen to deal with the coronavirus.

To do this, the heir to the British throne intends to return to the National health service UK (NHS) as a pilot of air ambulance, says “Seven days” referring to the Daily Mail.

It is reported that the Duke is not afraid of huge risks associated with operating in the healthcare industry these days, and it was the employees of the medical sector is the most susceptible to infection with coronavirus.

According to the insider, the decision was made given the fact that Queen Elizabeth is on the isolation, Prince Charles only recently recovered after infection with the coronavirus, brother Harry had resigned, and uncle Andrew are effectively excluded from public life.

At the same time, William worked in the air ambulance the East of England from 2015 to 2017, before to retire as a senior member of the Royal family.

However, insiders are highly critical of the chances of William to return to medical aircraft: too big value is his life to British society.

It is reported that Prince William along with Kate Middleton and children are in isolation at their estate Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while his wife continued to work at home.

physicians cheered, fighting the coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter