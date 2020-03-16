Fearless: the Ukrainian team is training in the midst of a coronavirus in Europe (photos)

In that time, around the world in cities declare quarantine and urge people to stay home, the national team of Ukraine in rowing on a canoe holding a training camp in Italy, which is the first in Europe and second in the world after China in the number infected with the coronavirus.

As reported by canoe Federation of Ukraine, our compatriots under the leadership of double Olympic champion Yuriy Cheban holding a training camp before the Olympic season on the island of Sardinia, and after grueling workouts fried kebabs in the fresh air.

Note that the results of the world championship, which last year was held in the Hungarian Szeged, and our guys won eight licenses to Olympic games-2020.

