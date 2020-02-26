February 26 – birthday girl Teresa Palmer

Australian actress Teresa Palmer 26 February celebrates his birthday. She celebrates 33rd birthday. The future star was born in Adelaide (Australia). After graduating from Mercedes College, the birthday girl decided to devote himself to cinema.

In 2003, she won the local contest “Search for a movie star”. The first film role for Palmer was the work of the independent Australian film “2:22”. For her role in this film she was nominated for Australian Film Institute Award in 2006 in the category “Best Actress”. The debut of the birthday girl in Hollywood was with the film “the Curse 2”.

In 2007, the actress moved to Los Angeles permanently. Orders poured in on her from all sides: the role beauty Lucy in the picture are kind of hardy, “December boys”, a favorite of the protagonist in the science fiction film John Turteltaub “the sorcerer’s Apprentice”, a spoiled rich girl violet in the Comedy “bedtime Stories”. But most of all, for its recognition, Palmer like to work with DJ Caruso in the adventure Thriller “I am number four”. The role partners played an alien forced to hide on Earth from external enemies. For filming, she took lessons of extreme driving, learned to shoot a gun and has completely changed the image. In 2010 came the film “the sorcerer’s Apprentice” with her. It was filmed based on the cartoon “Fantasia”. Later, the actress played tori Frederking in the movie “Take me home”, released in 2011. In 2013 on screens of cinemas there was a new movie with Teresa Palmer in the title role – “Warm bodies”: the original story about zombie love and an ordinary girl. The actress won the main role in this zombie melodrama – Julie. Immediately after the shooting, the actress went on a short maternity leave. After returning, the actress has starred in several films, most notable of which was the Thriller “On the crest of a wave” – a new version of the painting in 1991. She got the heroine of Samsara, which was not in the first film. In 2016, the actress received a role in the Thriller “Three nines”. The film’s title goes back to the code “999”. It is used to signify danger code used to describe the murder of a police officer. The film tells about a group of criminals who under the pressure of the Russian mafia decided on a virtually impossible Heist. To increase your chances, criminals are going to distract the main forces of the police murder of a police officer on the other end of the city. Also in 2016, Teresa Palmer has played in the military drama “For reasons of conscience”, based on the biography of corporal Desmond Doss, the first conscientious objector conscientious objector who received the highest military award of the United States – the Medal of Honor. 2018 has brought to Teresa Palmer, the main role in the fantasy series “A Discovery of Witches”. The heroine of the actress – the Professor-the historian who discovers dedicated to magic and witches manuscript. In 2019 with Teresa in the lead role, was released autobiographical family drama “Race to a million”.