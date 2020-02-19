Federico Delbonis vs Chris Garin live streaming free: preview, betting odds

Federico Delbonis vs Chris Garin live streaming free

Federico Delbonis – Chris Garin. Forecast for the match of the Asia-Pacific Rio de Janeiro (February 19, 2020)

Federico Delbonis will fight Chris Garin for reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament in Rio de Janeiro. The match will take place on February 19. Will the Argentine be able to pass the Chilean? – read in our forecast.

Federico Delbonis

Start on the ground at Delbonis did not work. In the previous two tournaments, Federico had quite strong rivals. In Cordoba, he lost to Pablo Cuevas (5-7, 2-6), and in Buenos Aires to Diego Schwartzman (3-6, 6-4, 2-6). True, between these defeats was a victory over Hugo Delin (1-6, 6-3, 7-5).

In Rio de Janeiro, the Argentine is performing better. In the previous match, he defeated Roberto Carballes-Baena (6-2, 6-4). Now he has a chance to improve his performance in these competitions, since here he has not passed further than the second round.

Chris Garin

Two weeks ago, Garin won the competition in Cordoba, defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final (2-6, 6-4, 6-0). But the Chilean approached this tournament not in the best game form. In the previous match, Chris barely passed Andrei Martin. In the meeting with the Slovak, Garin made a lot of mistakes and lost his pitch. He won the class, but the victory was not easy (4-6, 7-5, 7-6).

In 2019, the representative of Chile reached the second round here. Then he lost to Felix Auger-Allassim.



Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is 2-1 in favor of Garin.

Only in 1 out of 3 full-time fights did the Chilean win a landslide victory in two sets.

Forecast

So far, Garin’s victories on the ground are not too easy. In the last four fights, he lost one game, and confidently beat only the Hungarian Balash. Last week, Delbonis fought Schwartzman and even won one set against him. Given the history of personal confrontations, we believe that Federico will not leave the court without a fight.

Our forecast is the handicap of Federico Delbonis (+3.5) game for the coefficient 1.70 in BC Parimatch