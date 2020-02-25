Federico Delbonis vs Martin Klizan live stream: preview, prediction

Federico Delbonis vs Martin Klizan live stream

Federico Delbonis – Martin Klizan. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific match Santiago (February 25, 2020)

On February 25, at a tournament in Santiago, Martin Klizjan will meet with Federico Delbonis. Can a Slovak create problems for the Argentine? – read in our forecast.

Federico Delbonis

Delbonis never managed to score his optimal game form. At times, the Argentine gives out good matches, but right after that it can play much worse. Due to its instability, Federico flounders at the bottom of the first hundred of the Asia-Pacific rating. Now he takes 85th place.

The last tournament Delbonis played was Rio de Janeiro. The representative of Argentina overcame the first round by beating Roberto Carballes-Baena (6-2, 6-4). But after that, he lost to Chris Garin (4-6, 3-6).

Martin Klizjan

Klizhan has long flown outside the first hundred of the rating. Now the Slovak takes 158th place. But perhaps this season Martin will try to regain his lost position.

Before Santiago, he did not perform well. In qualifying for the Australian Open, the representative of Slovakia lost to Pede Krstin, and in Bangkok – to Denis Almeyer. But in qualifying for these competitions Klizhan surprised. The opponents were not strong, but he literally tore them up. First, Martin defeated the Ukrainian Vadim Ursu (6-0, 6-0), and then defeated Orlando Puddle (6-4, 6-1).

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 5-2 in favor of Delbonis.

This year, on the ground, both rivals won two matches.

In the last two face-to-face meetings, at least 25 games were played.

Forecast

Delbonis seems to be playing better recently, but he is an unstable player. Perhaps the history of recent face-to-face meetings will not affect him in the best way. In addition, Klizhan looked good in qualifications. Given all this, we believe that the Slovak will succeed in imposing a fight on the favorite. Most likely, the meeting will be delayed. It is even possible that Martin will be close to victory.

Our forecast is a total of more than 21.5 games for a coefficient of 1.86 in BC Parimatch

We also offer a head start Klizhan (+4) game for 1.44