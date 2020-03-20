“Feed her buckwheat”: Asmus “hit the coronavirus” Topless photo

Star “Interns” Christine Asmus decided again to surprise the fans, lowering the “level of openness” of your photos and increasing their “social orientation”.

So, the actress has posted a pretty modest by the standards of the film Text, a photo where she’s in a pink baseball cap and jeans with high waist from Gucci shows his naked back, covering the naughty place with your hand.

Hair artist curled in light ringlets, and natural beauty highlighted by sudovym makeup.

Anticipating the reaction of some of the haters, Asmus, for fun, wrote a very long list of hashtags with the alleged phrases from them: “What the pants?”, “Who’s daughter? Hello”, “To Guzeeva far”, “After Text is boring”, “weak Turn”, “You’re the mother needs to understand,” “When a new film in German”, including “I went poisoinous” and “Feed her buckwheat”.

In the final two “hashes” some fans obviously saw the hint already starting to get bored with the topic of coronavirus and a shortage of some products in magazinah, and appreciated the humor Christine.

“The goddess hashtags, Christina!”, “#cassegrainian”, “your irony on top,” “Love your self-irony”, — they write.

Also traditionally part of the public praised Chris for appearance, but more recently she threatened to gain weight”Chris! Awesome!”, “Pretty Woman”, “Krasavica!”, “#Love”, “You are on the weight? Where’s the mass?”

Of course, the haters also did not remain in debt: “And not too lazy to write?”, “Ooh, barely made it to the end”, “Money for t-shirt no?”

In addition, some noticed that after the Nude scenes in the film “Text” naked pics in your blog look extremely ridiculous. And even more, according to fans, there is no need to hide the naughty place, if in the movie, Christine showed much more.

“Why even clothes? You’ve all seen naked”, “will you stop erotica? And so beautiful”, — they write.

But in General most fans have decided that “Gary lucky” and “Chris is awesome”, and the post has garnered over 75 thousand likes.

allowing her to humiliate her husband Garik Kharlamov, having over it “experiments” on stage.

