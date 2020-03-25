Fender three months will be free to teach to play the guitar

The market leader in musical instruments, Fender launches a three-month free courses of guitar to brighten up the time of those who are quarantined due to the coronavirus. Receive training on the service Fender Play for aspiring musicians.

As reported on Twitter, the company on the Fender Play will be posted training videos and free apps with which the users will learn to play hundreds of different songs. In addition, students will be available to personal guides, created on the basis of their preferences in the choice of songs and instruments.

“In the struggle with all that is happening in the world, music is able to unite us….We will spend much more time at home than usual, so let’s make some noise”, – stated in the message.

Fender Play is available by subscription, which costs about $ 12 per month. To access the lessons can new users who have to connect to the program among the first 100 000 people. The program is designed for musicians who play regular and bass guitar, and ukulele. Fender Play app available for Android and iOS. Details about the courses here.

