Fenerbahce vs Denizlispor live streaming free Turkish Super Ligeure

Fenerbahce vs Denizlispor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 7, 2020)

Fenerbahçe accepts Denizlispor on March 7th, read our forecast. “Yellow Canaries” win seven face-to-face meetings in a row, will it be possible to continue the successful series?

Fenerbahce

“Fenerbahce”, despite the unsuccessful performance, is still one of the strongest clubs in the league, today the “yellow-dark-blue” are on the seventh line, having 39 points in the piggy bank, while being inferior to the team from above only in additional indicators. Within the walls of his native stadium, the squad of Ersun Yanal lost in two fights for the season, against Galatasaray (1: 3) and Antalyaspor (0: 1). The previous match ended in defeat from Trabzonspor (1: 2).

The club’s top scorer is Muriki, with 13 goals in his piggy bank.

Denizlispor

Denizlispor was in tenth place in the standings, earning 27 points. “Roosters” go on a series without victories four rounds in a row. After two defeats, first from Kayserispor (0: 1), and then from Kasympasha (0: 2), they managed to rehabilitate themselves in the last match with Yeni Malatyaspor, winning 2-0.

Colombian striker Rodallega scored five goals.

Statistics

Fenerbahce lost at home only once in the last five games.

“Denizlispor” Away wins for four matches.

Fenerbahçe won seven past face-to-face meetings.

Forecast

We think that “Fenerbahce” stands out in today’s pair , the club is above class, and the match will take place at home, where the “yellow-dark blue” almost do not lose. “Denizlispor” is inferior in seven full-time fights in a row. We assume that the victory will remain with the owners, and the score will be large.

Our forecast is a victory for Fenerbahçe + total over (2.5) in BC 1x Bet for 1.87.