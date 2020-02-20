Festival begins short films “SHOCK Shorts” 2020

March 5 at cinema returns to the most provocative festival this winter, “SHOCK Shorts”!

You’re a hard man to shock, scare you or make you blush? We accept the challenge! Erotica, horror, madness, and complete permissiveness again on the big screens!

With the new program finally deleted and the number “16+”. Movies for adults only, fearless, and uninhibited. You take the risk?

Waiting for you in cinemas. Don’t say we didn’t warn you! Will be very strange … but nice.

Trailer: https://kinoafisha.ua/films/shok-shorts-2020#trailers