Festival UPark 2020 in Kiev has announced new artists and additional dates

The line-up of festival UPark-2020, which will be held this summer in Kiev, with new names and additional dates.

The Offspring, Royal Blood, Gogol Bordello, Animals, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes — they will perform in the second block of the festival 16, 17, 18, 19 July.

As previously reported, the first day of the festival, July 9, will perform My Chemical Romance, SUM 41, Machine Gun Kelly, and Neck Deep.

UPark festival will be held at the same location — Sky Family Park. On site is a big area of food court, pool, hookah lounge and many other attractions. It will be the fourth festival UPark, which until then were Die Antwoord, Bring me the Horizon, Gorillaz, 30 Seconds to Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Massive Attack, Muse, Bonobo, etc.

Tickets for the festival are already available on the website uparkfestival.com for the price of 1599 UAH.

Note that the first day of the festival UPark will coincide with other Kiev Grand Atlas Weekend. He is this year scheduled for July 7-12.