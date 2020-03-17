Fethiye Belidiye vs Merkezefendi live streaming free for the Turkish basketball league

We offer a forecast for the Turkish basketball league championship match, in which on March 17 Fethiye will receive Merkezefendi. What to expect from the match of the leaders of the season? – the answer is in our material.

“Fethiye Belidiye”

” Fethiye ” won last year’s second league and confidently started in the national championship. The team started the new season with the Federation Cup, where it didn’t leave the group, but in the tournament of the Turkish championship, the hosts got 19 victories for 23 rounds and head the standings.

In the last match, the away leader was able to snatch an important Victoria from the “Duja Beledie” (92:88 OT).

Merkezefendi

“ Merkezefendi ” as well as the opponent made his debut in the championship and is confidently moving towards the Super League. The guests have 16 of 23 possible points and an open series of victories, which is already five matches in a row.

In the last game, the third team of the season confidently outplayed Akhisar Beledie (90:79), for which we made the correct prediction.

Statistics

Fethiye won 10 home games in a row

Merkezefendi has won 6 of their last 7 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Fethiye (79:70)

Forecast

Bookmakers give preference to the owners, but we believe that the guests are in no way inferior to the favorite and that we are waiting for a game on the opposite courses, which can end with a minimum victory for one of the teams. We offer to play a bet on the total, the figures of which are overestimated along the line.

Our forecast is the total is less (164) and we bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 1.97

Outcome Bet – Draw for 11.00