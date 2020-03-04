Feyenoord vs Breda: live streaming free for the Holland Cup

Feyenoord vs Breda. Forecast for the match of the Holland Cup (March 5, 2020)

We have prepared a forecast for the match “Feyenoord” – “Breda”, which will be held on March 5. The hosts go on a series without defeats eight games in a row. Will it be possible to extend the series?

Feyenoord

Feyenoord scored excellent form without losing for six matches. This made it possible to settle down in the top three strongest teams of the championship, with a margin of one point from the pursuer. Wards of Dick Lawyer on their territory are also confident, winning six games in a row at home. In the last match of the cup, “Heerenveen” managed to beat (1: 0).

The main scorer of the “pride of the South” is Bergeis, he has 14 goals and seven assists.

Breda

“Breda” was on the sixth line in the standings, gaining 47 points, managed to break away from the nearest opponent by three points. Away, “rats” play not in the best way, for 14 rounds away only in five were able to win. In the last stage of the tournament, the “yellow army”, despite all the predictions, was able to beat AZ (3: 1).

Versheuren has seven goals and three assists in his account.

Statistics

Feyenoord at home wins in six bouts in a row.

“Breda” away over the past five games were able to get the upper hand twice.

“Feyenoord” defeated the opponent in the last full-time meeting.

Forecast

“Pride of the South” is a cut above his opponent, so there should not be any special difficulties, especially since the match will take place at home. The hosts confidently play in the walls of their own stadium, while the game “Delirium” away leaves much to be desired. We assume that Feyenoord will win the match with a difference of two goals or more.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) on Feyenoord for 1.85 in BC Marathon.