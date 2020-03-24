Fiat Chrysler will manufacture a million masks per month to protect against coronavirus

In connection with the rapid spread of cases of the coronavirus worldwide, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be engaged in the production of masks for the face.

This reports the press service of the concern. Monthly plans to produce a million masks. They will be transferred to the medical institutions, the police, firefighters, and other persons providing first aid in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

After the start of production masks will be distributed primarily in the regions where outbreaks of the infection. The process will be coordinated with the city, regional and national authorities.

According to the report of Center for control and prevention of diseases of 23 March in the US was 33 404 confirmed cases COVID-19 400 deaths. 32 416 cases still being investigated.

As reported earlier, a Free Press, automakers around the world are actively involved in the fight against coronavirus.

