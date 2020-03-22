Fifa 20: the Match Kylian Mbappé Vs Florian Thauvin will not take place !

Share on Facebook

The match between Kylian Mbappé and Florian Thauvin on Fifa 20 will not finally take place ! It gives you more details.

This Sunday evening, fans of football would find themselves in front of an OM-PSG. Unfortunately, as we all know, all sports are at a standstill.

In fact, for several days already, the government has decided the cancellation of several matches. Suddenly no classico this evening !

However, the media as the Team, RMC and Canal + have implemented small programs to fill the void. Their goal is to make it live this Sunday night as an evening of championship.

They have so played the game, that it has given ideas to the internet users ! In fact, they even go so far as to propose a match Fifa 20 on console.

Thus, Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Florian Thauvin (OM) will compete for a match on Fifa 20. And of course, it would be broadcast live.

No PSG-OM on Fifa 20

The idea seemed rather good ! A PSG – OM on Fifa 20 in order to settle the rivalry is eternal between the two clubs.

A fight of course virtual, and that would play without any real pressure to the two champions of the world. But unfortunately, it won’t happen !

Although amused by the idea, Kylian Mbappé has refused the match. This last has explained on Twitter that he had not Fifa with him in containment.

An excuse that was clearly not convinced all the world. But Mbappé also explains that Thauvin is now a young dad.

In fact, on that side, he may have other priorities ! Too bad for football fans.

The match PSG OM on Fifa 20 would have certainly attracted many of the world if it had taken place. In the meantime, football fans can still watch it on Canal+ of a best-of the Classic OM – PSG !