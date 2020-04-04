FIFA has softened prices age to participate in the Olympics

By Maria Batterbury

ФИФА смягчила возрастной цен для участия в Олимпиаде

The international football Federation (FIFA) has softened prices age to participate in the Olympics. About it reports The Guardian.

According to the source, now to take part in the Olympic tournament will players whose age exceeds 24 years.

Recall that to date the age limit was 23 years.

It is worth noting that each team participating in a final tournament have the right to declare the three players whose age exceeds the established rules.

Maria Batterbury

