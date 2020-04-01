FIFA will create a Fund to help victims of the pandemic clubs

The international football Federation (FIFA) will create a cash Fund to assist leagues and clubs, appeared in a difficult financial situation due to the spread of the coronavirus. This writes The New York Times.

As notes the edition, the Federation has prepared a “lot of money” to save the football industry.

“From FIFA’s strong financial situation, and we must do everything possible to help them (football clubs. — Ed.) in this difficult hour,” — said in a statement, FIFA.

As noted, according to the latest report in 2019, the cash reserves of the organization amounted to $2.74 bn Thus, the Federation not only intends to use part of the reserves to support the patient football of the economy, but also ready to take loan for your future TV and sponsorship income.

Because of the pandemic of coronavirus in the world, canceled all public events. On 20 March it became known that the European championship on football has been postponed until next year. On 24 March the Australian football suspended due to the coronavirus.