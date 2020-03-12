Fight-Habib in new York can be disrupted due to coronavirus

Championship fight the UFC Habib Nurmagomedov – Tony Ferguson may be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

This opportunity allowed the President of the United fighting championship Dana white, making a post to Instagram storis. White previously denied such a development.

The fight Khabib – Ferguson trying to hold the fifth time

A duel between a Russian and an American to be held on April 18 in new York in the framework of the UFC 249. Note that this is the fifth attempt by the UFC to organize the fight.

