Fight-Habib in new York can be disrupted due to coronavirus

Championship fight the UFC Habib Nurmagomedov – Tony Ferguson may be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

This opportunity allowed the President of the United fighting championship Dana white, making a post to Instagram storis. White previously denied such a development.

The fight Khabib – Ferguson trying to hold the fifth time

A duel between a Russian and an American to be held on April 18 in new York in the framework of the UFC 249. Note that this is the fifth attempt by the UFC to organize the fight.

The gods really don’t want @TeamKhabib vs @TonyFergusonXT to happen 😢 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 12, 2020

Find out the results of the matches of the Champions League we have a Telegram!

Author

Denis Karpov