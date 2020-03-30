Fight the Tendril – Chisora postponed due to coronavirus (photo)

Promotion company Matchroom Boxing made the official announcement that the fight between the Ukrainian Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 of them by knockout) and Briton Derek Cooroy (32 wins, 23 of them by knockout, 9 losses), as well as other fights scheduled in the UK in may this year, moved.

This decision is connected with the prohibition by the British Commission for the control of Boxing in may to carry out any fights in the country because of the pandemic coronavirus. Accordingly, Matchroom Boxing just had no choice.

“The health and safety of the boxers, their teams, organizers and fans of the fighting is a priority for Matchroom Boxing and we are grateful to everyone for understanding. We promise to return the box world level as soon as it is safe, “—said in a statement.

A new date for the fight of our compatriot, who should be his second in the heavyweight division, will be announced later. It is noted that all purchased tickets for the fight will be valid for the new date, but anyone can take his pass and return the money.

We will add that the fight Cirrus — Chisora breaks for the second time. Originally it was to be held in March-April, but was postponed to 23 may, as the Ukrainian was forced to pass the prevention of injuries to the elbow.

