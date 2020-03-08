Fighters staged an incredible cabin on the UFC 248

In Las Vegas in the arena T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night, March 8, held a Grand tournament is the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) – UFC 248.

In the main event of the evening UFC champion in the Middleweight division, the new Zealander Israel Adesanya (19-0) defended the title against the representative of Cuba, Yoel Romero (13-5). The meeting ended with the unanimous decision of judges (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Other results:

The champion of UFC in a minimum weight valley Zhang (21-1) split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4)

Beneil Dariusz (18-4-1) in the second round knockout dragon boat close (11-2-1)

Neil magni (22-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeated Lee TINLEY (17-6)

Alex Oliveira (20-8-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) defeated max Griffin (15-8)

Adesanya (left) – Romero

Jędrzejczyk (left) Zhang

Dariusz (left) – close

Oliveira (left) – Griffin

Free Press offers its readers to watch the best moments of all fights of the evening.

