Fighters staged an incredible cabin on the UFC 248

By Maria Batterburyon in News

In Las Vegas in the arena T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night, March 8, held a Grand tournament is the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) – UFC 248.

In the main event of the evening UFC champion in the Middleweight division, the new Zealander Israel Adesanya (19-0) defended the title against the representative of Cuba, Yoel Romero (13-5). The meeting ended with the unanimous decision of judges (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Other results:

  • The champion of UFC in a minimum weight valley Zhang (21-1) split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4)

  • Beneil Dariusz (18-4-1) in the second round knockout dragon boat close (11-2-1)

  • Neil magni (22-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeated Lee TINLEY (17-6)

  • Alex Oliveira (20-8-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) defeated max Griffin (15-8)

Adesanya (left) – Romero

Jędrzejczyk (left) Zhang

Dariusz (left) – close

Oliveira (left) – Griffin

Free Press offers its readers to watch the best moments of all fights of the evening.

Author

Maxim Bogdanov

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
