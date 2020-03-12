Film festival on human rights Docudays UA was postponed because of the quarantine in Kiev

In connection with the introduction in Kiev quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus, transferred the festival of documentary films on human rights Docudays UA, which was scheduled for March 20-29 2020.

“We are concerned about the situation with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the world and the threat of an epidemic outbreak in Ukraine. The absolute rule of the festival Docudays UA is to ensure the safety of all its participants. Because of these considerations, to reduce the risk to the health of guests, participants, visitors and attendees of the festival we have decided to postpone the time of holding”, – reads the statement of the organizers.

The festival team is planning to hold it for the second half of April and stressed he does not think to cancel it. But this is not certain and will depend on future sanitary-epidemiological situation in Ukraine and the world.

Information about the purchase of season tickets and accreditation can be found here.

It is noted that this year has prepared for the festival watching 80 films from 34 countries. A large number of latest hits of world documentary and high-profile premieres of Ukrainian cinema. Invited more than 400 guests: outstanding Directors, producers, experts, human rights activists etc. have Planned and organized more than 20 human rights events.

We will remind, earlier it became known about postponing the premiere of the sports drama “the Pulse”.

About other concerts and events are canceled or postponed, you can learn the material 112.ua according to the link.