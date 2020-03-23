Film Wonder woman 1984 is scheduled to release in theaters, not online

In mass media there was information that the Studio Warner Bros. due to the closure of cinemas ponders the possibility of releasing a sequel to “Wonder woman” immediately in digital format.

Writes indiewire, Warner Bros. denied these rumors.

On the background of the problems the discussion is conducted, as the release is scheduled just for June 4, but it is unknown when will the cinema. But the final decision on this yet. In addition, after opening the schedule may be too tight, because many films were postponed.

While the Studio still hopes that the film will release in cinemas, but if this does not happen, it is likely to appear on the new streaming service HBO Max, which launched in may.

Recall, Sony released the film “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel on digital platforms.