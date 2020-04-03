Films that will make your night hot

To make your evening cozy and romantic, we present a selection of the hottest films in movie history. Hug your mate and enjoy the show!

50 SHADES OF GREY, 2015

The love story of billionaire Christian grey and shy of the student Anastacia Steele was forced to catch his breath the whole world. Anastasia interviews the young handsome businessman, but it is not entirely successful, and she did not even hope to see him again. However, fate crosses their paths, and the meeting continues. Anastasia has no idea what secret sexual passion is her choice.

BASIC INSTINCT, 1992

The role of the legendary Sharon stone will certainly make the heart beat faster. In the story of detective Nick Curran is investigating the murder of rock star johnny Boz. The Prime suspect is a young writer Catherine Tramell. Her novels are all shocked, after all, she describes the brutal murder.

WILD ORCHID 1989

A young girl, Emilia begins to work in a law firm. She gets an assignment to go to Brazil and make a deal on real estate. In Rio de Janeiro Emilia meets a young and sexy millionaire James Wheeler. The man, using all his charm and charisma, tries to seduce beauty.

TWO MOON JUNCTION, 1988

The life of a young April’s reminiscent of a fairy tale – wealthy parents, a huge house, the groom is the aristocrat. They are considered the perfect couple, and they are preparing for the wedding. However, 2 weeks before the gala event, April meets handsome Perry, who works at an amusement Park. Young people fall in love and can’t cope with passion.

NINE AND A HALF WEEKS 1986

Elizabeth’s life changes dramatically when she meets John. She forgets about all his principles when he offered her to play a love game.