Final Copa Sudamericana 2022: venue, date, time, channel, TV, where to watch online in Spain and latest news

South American Cup Final 2022: venue, date, time, channel, TV, where to watch online in Spain and latest news

Getty Enjoy the best South American football on DAZN!

Everything you need to know about the grand final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022, which last year featured Atlético Paranaense and Bragantino, with the victory of the former. You can follow it through DAZN

Athletico Paranaense was proclaimed champion of the 2021 South American Cupafter knocking down Bragantino thanks to a goal from Nikao to add his second title in the competition after the one achieved in 2018.

Now, South America celebrates a new edition of a tournament that always holds surprises and promises excitement and goals.

It will be the 21st edition of the second highest competition in South American football, which this year will also feature the great novelty, like the Copa Libertadores, that away goals do not count double in the event of a draw.

One more year, you will be able to enjoy the two most important competitions in South America through DAZN . Next, we will tell you all the details about the Copa Sudamericana 2022.

Groups Copa Sudamericana 2022 : participating teams and clubs

GROUP A

  • Lanús (Argentina)
  • Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguay)
  • Metropolitans (Venezuela)
  • Barcelona SC (Ecuador)

GROUP B

  • Racing (Argentina)
  • Melgar (Peru)
  • River Plate (Uruguay)
  • Cuiabá (Brazil)

GROUP C

  • Santos (Brazil)
  • Unión La Calera (Chile)
  • Banfield (Argentina)
  • Universidad Católica ( Ecuador)

GROUP D

  • Sao Paulo (Brazil)
  • Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia)
  • Ayacucho (Peru)
  • Everton (Chile)

GROUP E

  • Porto Alegre International (Brazil)
  • Independent of Medellín (Colombia)
  • October Nine (Ecuador )
  • Guaireña (Paraguay)

GROUP F

  • Quito League (Ecuador)
  • Defense and Justicia (Argentina)
  • Atletico Goianense (Brazil)
  • Antofagasta (Chile)

GROUP G

  • Independent (Argentina)
  • La Guaira (Venezuela)
  • Ceará (Brazil)
  • General Caballero (Paraguay)

GROUP H

  • Junior (Colombia)
  • Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia)
  • Unión Santa Fe (Argentina)
  • Fluminense (Brazil)

When does the 2022 South American Cup start?

The 2022 South American Cup began on last March 8 with the pre-round dispute. A total of 32 teams fought to enter the group stage.

The group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 begins on April 5 with the dispute of the first day.

Copa Sudamericana 2022 Calendar

Once it is known which teams pass from the preliminary phase and the Argentine, Brazilian and eliminated teams from the previous rounds of Libertadores are incorporated.

Preliminary phase

< td>Cienciano 1-1 Melgar < td>League of Quito 1-1 Mushuc Runa
MATCH
Sol de América 0-3 General Caballero
Royal Pari 2-3 Oriente Petrolero
Students Mérida 0-2 Metropolitans
Ñublense 0-0 Unión La Calera
Liverpool 0-1 River Plate
Mushuc Runa 0-2 Liga de Quito< /td>
Independiente Medellín 2-1 América de Cali
Ayacucho 2-0 Sport Boys
Unión Española 1-2 Antofagasta
Nacional Asunción 0-1 Guairena
Colmenarez Brothers 2-0 La Guaira
Wanderers 2-1 Cerro Largo
La Equidad 0-0 Junior
Jorge Wilstermann 4-0 Guabirá
Delfin 1-1 Nine of October
Oriente Petrolero 3-0 Royal Pari
Metropolitans 4-0 Estudiantes Mérida
General Caballero 2-1 Sol de América
Unión La Calera 2-1 Ñublense
Melgar 1-0 Cienciano
River Plate 2-0 Liverpool
Sport Boys 3-2 Ayacucho
América de Cali 2-2 Independiente Medellín
La Guaira 3- 0 Hermanos Colmenarez
Guairena 0-0 Nacional Asunción
Antofagasta 1-1 Unión Española
Nine de October 2-0 Dolphin
Junior 3-1 La Equidad
Guabirá 3-0 Jorge Wilstermann
Cerro Largo 0-1 Wanderers

Group stage

Starts on Tuesday April 5 and will end on Thursday May 26 , with eight groups of four teams. The teams that are in first place pass.

Date 1

It will be held from April 5 to 7.

< td>Universidad Católica 0-0 Unión La Calera

< td>07/04/22
DATETIMEMATCH
06/04/2200: 15Banfield 1-0 Santos*
06/04/2200:15Ceará 2-1 Independent
06/04/2200:15
06/04/2202:30Atletico Goianense 4- 0 Quito League
06/04/2202:30Everton 1-1 Jorge Wilstermann
07/04/2200:15Fluminense 3-0 Oriente Petrolero
00:15General Caballero 1-1 La Guaira
07/04/2200:15Union 1-1 Junior
07/04/2202: 30Antofagasta 1-3 Defense and Justice
07/04/2202:30October 9 2-2 International*
08/04/22< /td>

00:15Cuiabá 2-0 Melgar
08/04/2200:10River Plate 0-1 Racing
08/04/2202:30Ayacucho 2-3 Sao Paulo*
08/04/2202:30Barcelona SC 4-2 Wanderers
08/04/2202:30Guaireña 3-3 Independiente Medellín
08/04/2202:30Metropolitans 0-0 Lanús

*Matches offered by DAZN

Date 2

It takes place from April 12 to 14 .

< td>00:15

< tr>

< td>04/14/22
DATETIMEMATCH
13/04/2200:15La Guaira 0-2 Ceará
13/04/22Oriente Petrolero 1-3 Unión
13/04/2202:30Defense and Justice 0-1 Atlético Goianense
04/13/2202:30Independiente 2-0 General Caballero
04/13/2202:30Quito League 4-0 Antofagasta< /td>
04/14/2200:15Melgar 2-0 River Plate
04/14/2200:15Santos 3-2 Catholic University *
04/14/2202:30Jorge Wilstermann 0-2 Ayacucho
04/14/2202:30Junior 3-0 Fluminense
02:30Racing 2-0 Cuiabá
04/15/2200:15Sao Paulo 2-0 Everton
15/04/2200:15Union La Calera 1-0 Banfield
15/04/2200:15Wanderers 1 -1 Metropolitans
04/15/2202:30Independiente Medellín 2-1 Nueve de Octubre
04/15/2202:30Internacional 1-1 Guaireña*
15/04/2202:30< /strong>Lanús 3-1 Barcelona SC*

* Matches offered by DAZN

Date 3

It takes place from April 26 to 28.

< td>02:30

< td>Guaireña 1-0 Nueve de Octubre

< tr>

DATETIMEMATCH
27/04/2200:15< /td>

General Caballero 0-2 Ceará
27/04/2200:15La Guaira 0-2 Independiente*
27/04/2202:30Everton 2-1 Ayacucho
27/04/22Fluminense 0-0 Unión*
27/04/2202:30Independiente Medellín 0-1 Internacional
28/04/22 00:15Cuiabá 1-2 River Plate
04/28/2200:15
28/04/2200:15Melgar 3-1 Racing
04/28/2202:30Antofagasta 2-1 Atlético Goianense
04/28/2202:30Catholic University 2-0 Banfield
04/29/2200:15Defense and Justice 1-2 Liga de Quito
29/04/2200:15Jorge Wilstermann 1-3 Sao Paulo
29/04/2202:30< /td>

Barcelona SC 1-0 Metropolitans
29/04/2202:30Oriente Petrolero 1-3 Junior
29/04/2202:30Union La Calera 1-1 Santos
29/04/2202:30Wanderers 0-1 Lanús

*Matches offered by DAZN

Date 4

It takes place from May 3 to 5.

< table>

DATETIMEMATCH04/05/2200:15Cuiabá 1-2 Racing04/05/2200:15River Plate 1-2 Melgar04/05/2202:30Knight General 0-4 Independent< /td>04/05/2202:309 October 3-2 Independent Medellin04/05/22202:30Ceará 3-0 La Guaira05 /05/2202:30Antofagasta 1-2 Liga de Quito05/05/2200:15Atlético Goianense 3-2 Defense and Justice05/05/2200:15Metropolitans 0-1 Wanderers< /td>05/05/2202:30< strong>Barcelona SC 1-1 Lanús*05/05/2202:30Fluminense 2-1 Junior06/05/2200:15Everton 0-0 Sao Paulo06/05/2200:15Guaireña 1-1 Internacional06/05/2200:15Unión 2-0 Oriente Petrolero06/05/2202:30Ayacucho 0-0 Jorge Wilstermann06/05/2202:30< /td>

Banfield 0-1 Unión La Calera06/05/2202 :30Universidad Católica 0-1 Santos*

< strong>*Matches offered by DAZN

Date 5

It takes place from May 17 to 19.

< /tr>

DATETIMEMATCH
05/18/2200:15Banfield 1-1 Catholic University
18/05/2200:15Ceará 6-0 Knight General
05/18/2200:15International 2-0 Independiente Medellín*
05/18/2202:30Atletico Goianense 1-0 Antofagasta
05/18/2202:30Junior 2-0 Oriente Petrolero
05/18/2202:30October 9, 2-3 Guaireña
19/05/2200:15Racing 1-0 Melgar
05/19/2200:15River Plate 1-2 Cuiabá
05/19/2202:30Ayacucho 0-2 Everton
05/19/2202:30Quito League 2-2 Defense and Justice
05/19/2202:30Santos 1-0 Unión La Calera*
20/05/2200:15Independiente v La Guaira
20/05/2200: 15Unión v Fluminense
20/05/2202:30Lanús v Wanderers
20/05/2202:30Metropolitans v Barcelona SC
20/05/2202:30Sao Paulo v Jorge Wilstermann

*Matches offered by DAZN

Date 6

It takes place from May 24 to 26.

< td>05/25/22
DATETIMEMATCH
25/05/22< /strong>00:15Santos v Banfield*
00:15Unión La Calera v Universidad Católica
05/25/22< /td>

02:30Defense and Justice v Antofagasta
05/25/2202:30Independiente Medellín v Guaireña
05/25/2202:30International v Nine of October*
05/25/2202:30Quito League v Atlético Goianense
05/26/2200:15Jorge Wilstermann v Everton
26/05/2200:15Lanús v Metropolitanos
26/05/2200:15Sao Paulo v Ayacucho
26/05/2200:15Wanderers v Barcelona SC
26/05/2202:30Independent v Ceará
26/05 /2202:30La Guaira v General Caballero
27/05/22 00:15Melgar v Cuiabá
27/05/2200:15Racing v River Plate
27/05/2202:30Junior v Union
27/05/2202:30Oriente Petrolero v Fluminense

*Matches offered by DAZN

Round of 16

It will take place from June 28 to July 7, with the first eight of each group and the eight teams that have finished third in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Quarterfinals

The eight teams that qualify in the previous round will meet in a round-trip tie between the 2nd to the 11th of August.

Semifinals

The four teams that are still alive will play a round trip from August 30 to September 9.

Final

The final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 will be on Saturday October 1, 2022.

Teams qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2022

  • Sao Paulo

Where to watch the Copa Sudamericana live online in Spain: TV and streaming

The 2022 Copa Sudamericana, like the Copa Libertadores, can be seen online live through DAZN, which will broadcast the most outstanding duels of each day as well as the full final rounds.

When is the Final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022?

The final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 will be next Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Where is the final? of the Copa Sudamericana 2022?

The match will take place at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasilia (Brazil).

Where to watch the Copa Sudamericana Final live online in Spain: TV and streaming

The Copa Sudamericana 2022, like the Copa Libertadores, can be seen online live through DAZN, which will broadcast the most outstanding duels of each day as well as the full final rounds.

Registering is very simple. If you haven't already, Click here and in a few seconds you will be able to enjoy our entire sports catalogue, which also includes Formula 1, MotoGP, the Premier League, the Euroleague basketball and the best boxing, among many other sports and competitions.

Copa Sudamericana winners: list of all champions by year

< td>Cinciano

< tr>

YearChampionRunner-up
2002San LorenzoAtletico Nacional
2003River Plate
2004Boca JuniorsBolivar
2005Boca JuniorsPumas
2006PachucaColo Colo
2007ArsenalAmerica
2008InternationalStudents
2009League of QuitoFluminense
2010IndependentGoiás
2011U de ChileLiiga de Quito
2012Sao PauloTigre
2013LanúsPonte Preta
2014River PlateNational Athletic
2015Santa Fe< /td>

Hurricane
2016ChapecoenseNational Athletic
2017IndependentFlamengo
2018Ath. ParanaenseJunior
2019Ind. del ValleColón
2020Defense and JusticeLanús
2021Ath. ParanaenseBragantino

Which teams have won the Copa Sudamericana the most times?

TeamTitles
Boca Juniors2
Independent2
Athletico PR2
