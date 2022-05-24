Final Copa Sudamericana 2022: venue, date, time, channel, TV, where to watch online in Spain and latest news
Getty Enjoy the best South American football on DAZN!
Everything you need to know about the grand final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022, which last year featured Atlético Paranaense and Bragantino, with the victory of the former. You can follow it through DAZN
Athletico Paranaense was proclaimed champion of the 2021 South American Cupafter knocking down Bragantino thanks to a goal from Nikao to add his second title in the competition after the one achieved in 2018.
Now, South America celebrates a new edition of a tournament that always holds surprises and promises excitement and goals.
It will be the 21st edition of the second highest competition in South American football, which this year will also feature the great novelty, like the Copa Libertadores, that away goals do not count double in the event of a draw.
One more year, you will be able to enjoy the two most important competitions in South America through DAZN . Next, we will tell you all the details about the Copa Sudamericana 2022.
Read more…
- Complete guide to the Copa Libertadores 2022
- Andreas Pereira's unusual mistake that cost Flamengo the Copa Libertadores
- Deyverson and his viral drama in the Copa Libertadores final to waste time
- When does the Copa Libertadores 2022 start?
Groups Copa Sudamericana 2022 : participating teams and clubs
GROUP A
- Lanús (Argentina)
- Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguay)
- Metropolitans (Venezuela)
- Barcelona SC (Ecuador)
GROUP B
- Racing (Argentina)
- Melgar (Peru)
- River Plate (Uruguay)
- Cuiabá (Brazil)
GROUP C
- Santos (Brazil)
- Unión La Calera (Chile)
- Banfield (Argentina)
- Universidad Católica ( Ecuador)
GROUP D
- Sao Paulo (Brazil)
- Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia)
- Ayacucho (Peru)
- Everton (Chile)
GROUP E
- Porto Alegre International (Brazil)
- Independent of Medellín (Colombia)
- October Nine (Ecuador )
- Guaireña (Paraguay)
GROUP F
- Quito League (Ecuador)
- Defense and Justicia (Argentina)
- Atletico Goianense (Brazil)
- Antofagasta (Chile)
GROUP G
- Independent (Argentina)
- La Guaira (Venezuela)
- Ceará (Brazil)
- General Caballero (Paraguay)
GROUP H
- Junior (Colombia)
- Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia)
- Unión Santa Fe (Argentina)
- Fluminense (Brazil)
When does the 2022 South American Cup start?
The 2022 South American Cup began on last March 8 with the pre-round dispute. A total of 32 teams fought to enter the group stage.
The group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 begins on April 5 with the dispute of the first day.
Copa Sudamericana 2022 Calendar
Once it is known which teams pass from the preliminary phase and the Argentine, Brazilian and eliminated teams from the previous rounds of Libertadores are incorporated.
Preliminary phase
|MATCH
|Sol de América 0-3 General Caballero
|Royal Pari 2-3 Oriente Petrolero
|Students Mérida 0-2 Metropolitans
|Ñublense 0-0 Unión La Calera
|Liverpool 0-1 River Plate
|Mushuc Runa 0-2 Liga de Quito< /td>
|Independiente Medellín 2-1 América de Cali
|Ayacucho 2-0 Sport Boys
|Unión Española 1-2 Antofagasta
|Nacional Asunción 0-1 Guairena
|Colmenarez Brothers 2-0 La Guaira
|Wanderers 2-1 Cerro Largo
|La Equidad 0-0 Junior
|Jorge Wilstermann 4-0 Guabirá
|Delfin 1-1 Nine of October
|Oriente Petrolero 3-0 Royal Pari
|Metropolitans 4-0 Estudiantes Mérida
|General Caballero 2-1 Sol de América
|Unión La Calera 2-1 Ñublense
|Melgar 1-0 Cienciano
|River Plate 2-0 Liverpool
|Sport Boys 3-2 Ayacucho
|América de Cali 2-2 Independiente Medellín
|La Guaira 3- 0 Hermanos Colmenarez
|Guairena 0-0 Nacional Asunción
|Antofagasta 1-1 Unión Española
|Nine de October 2-0 Dolphin
|Junior 3-1 La Equidad
|Guabirá 3-0 Jorge Wilstermann
|Cerro Largo 0-1 Wanderers
Group stage
Starts on Tuesday April 5 and will end on Thursday May 26 , with eight groups of four teams. The teams that are in first place pass.
Date 1
It will be held from April 5 to 7.
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH
|06/04/22
|00: 15
|Banfield 1-0 Santos*
|06/04/22
|00:15
|Ceará 2-1 Independent
|06/04/22
|00:15
|06/04/22
|02:30
|Atletico Goianense 4- 0 Quito League
|06/04/22
|02:30
|Everton 1-1 Jorge Wilstermann
|07/04/22
|00:15
|Fluminense 3-0 Oriente Petrolero
|00:15
|General Caballero 1-1 La Guaira
|07/04/22
|00:15
|Union 1-1 Junior
|07/04/22
|02: 30
|Antofagasta 1-3 Defense and Justice
|07/04/22
|02:30
|October 9 2-2 International*
|08/04/22< /td>
|00:15
|Cuiabá 2-0 Melgar
|08/04/22
|00:10
|River Plate 0-1 Racing
|08/04/22
|02:30
|Ayacucho 2-3 Sao Paulo*
|08/04/22
|02:30
|Barcelona SC 4-2 Wanderers
|08/04/22
|02:30
|Guaireña 3-3 Independiente Medellín
|08/04/22
|02:30
|Metropolitans 0-0 Lanús
*Matches offered by DAZN
Date 2
It takes place from April 12 to 14 .
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH
|13/04/22
|00:15
|La Guaira 0-2 Ceará
|13/04/22
|Oriente Petrolero 1-3 Unión
|13/04/22
|02:30
|Defense and Justice 0-1 Atlético Goianense
|04/13/22
|02:30
|Independiente 2-0 General Caballero
|04/13/22
|02:30
|Quito League 4-0 Antofagasta< /td>
|04/14/22
|00:15
|Melgar 2-0 River Plate
|04/14/22
|00:15
|Santos 3-2 Catholic University *
|04/14/22
|02:30
|Jorge Wilstermann 0-2 Ayacucho
|04/14/22
|02:30
|Junior 3-0 Fluminense
|02:30
|Racing 2-0 Cuiabá
|04/15/22
|00:15
|Sao Paulo 2-0 Everton
|15/04/22
|00:15
|Union La Calera 1-0 Banfield
|15/04/22
|00:15
|Wanderers 1 -1 Metropolitans
|04/15/22
|02:30
|Independiente Medellín 2-1 Nueve de Octubre
|04/15/22
|02:30
|Internacional 1-1 Guaireña*
|15/04/22
|02:30< /strong>
|Lanús 3-1 Barcelona SC*
* Matches offered by DAZN
Date 3
It takes place from April 26 to 28.
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH
|27/04/22
|00:15< /td>
|General Caballero 0-2 Ceará
|27/04/22
|00:15
|La Guaira 0-2 Independiente*
|27/04/22
|02:30
|Everton 2-1 Ayacucho
|27/04/22
|Fluminense 0-0 Unión*
|27/04/22
|02:30
|Independiente Medellín 0-1 Internacional
|28/04/22
|00:15
|Cuiabá 1-2 River Plate
|04/28/22
|00:15
|28/04/22
|00:15
|Melgar 3-1 Racing
|04/28/22
|02:30
|Antofagasta 2-1 Atlético Goianense
|04/28/22
|02:30
|Catholic University 2-0 Banfield
|04/29/22
|00:15
|Defense and Justice 1-2 Liga de Quito
|29/04/22
|00:15
|Jorge Wilstermann 1-3 Sao Paulo
|29/04/22
|02:30< /td>
|Barcelona SC 1-0 Metropolitans
|29/04/22
|02:30
|Oriente Petrolero 1-3 Junior
|29/04/22
|02:30
|Union La Calera 1-1 Santos
|29/04/22
|02:30
|Wanderers 0-1 Lanús
*Matches offered by DAZN
Date 4
It takes place from May 3 to 5.
< table>
< strong>*Matches offered by DAZN
Date 5
It takes place from May 17 to 19.
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH
|05/18/22
|00:15
|Banfield 1-1 Catholic University
|18/05/22
|00:15
|Ceará 6-0 Knight General
|05/18/22
|00:15
|International 2-0 Independiente Medellín*
|05/18/22
|02:30
|Atletico Goianense 1-0 Antofagasta
|05/18/22
|02:30
|Junior 2-0 Oriente Petrolero
|05/18/22
|02:30
|October 9, 2-3 Guaireña
|19/05/22
|00:15
|Racing 1-0 Melgar
|05/19/22
|00:15
|River Plate 1-2 Cuiabá
|05/19/22
|02:30
|Ayacucho 0-2 Everton
|05/19/22
|02:30
|Quito League 2-2 Defense and Justice
|05/19/22
|02:30
|Santos 1-0 Unión La Calera*
|20/05/22
|00:15
|Independiente v La Guaira
|20/05/22
|00: 15
|Unión v Fluminense
|20/05/22
|02:30
|Lanús v Wanderers
|20/05/22
|02:30
|Metropolitans v Barcelona SC
|20/05/22
|02:30
|Sao Paulo v Jorge Wilstermann
*Matches offered by DAZN
Date 6
It takes place from May 24 to 26.
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH
|25/05/22< /strong>
|00:15
|Santos v Banfield*
|00:15
|Unión La Calera v Universidad Católica
|05/25/22< /td>
|02:30
|Defense and Justice v Antofagasta
|05/25/22
|02:30
|Independiente Medellín v Guaireña
|05/25/22
|02:30
|International v Nine of October*
|05/25/22
|02:30
|Quito League v Atlético Goianense
|05/26/22
|00:15
|Jorge Wilstermann v Everton
|26/05/22
|00:15
|Lanús v Metropolitanos
|26/05/22
|00:15
|Sao Paulo v Ayacucho
|26/05/22
|00:15
|Wanderers v Barcelona SC
|26/05/22
|02:30
|Independent v Ceará
|26/05 /22
|02:30
|La Guaira v General Caballero
|27/05/22
|00:15
|Melgar v Cuiabá
|27/05/22
|00:15
|Racing v River Plate
|27/05/22
|02:30
|Junior v Union
|27/05/22
|02:30
|Oriente Petrolero v Fluminense
*Matches offered by DAZN
Round of 16
It will take place from June 28 to July 7, with the first eight of each group and the eight teams that have finished third in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
Quarterfinals
The eight teams that qualify in the previous round will meet in a round-trip tie between the 2nd to the 11th of August.
Semifinals
The four teams that are still alive will play a round trip from August 30 to September 9.
Final
The final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 will be on Saturday October 1, 2022.
Teams qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2022
- Sao Paulo
Where to watch the Copa Sudamericana live online in Spain: TV and streaming
The 2022 Copa Sudamericana, like the Copa Libertadores, can be seen online live through DAZN, which will broadcast the most outstanding duels of each day as well as the full final rounds.
When is the Final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022?
The final of the Copa Sudamericana 2022 will be next Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Where is the final? of the Copa Sudamericana 2022?
The match will take place at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasilia (Brazil).
Where to watch the Copa Sudamericana Final live online in Spain: TV and streaming
The Copa Sudamericana 2022, like the Copa Libertadores, can be seen online live through DAZN, which will broadcast the most outstanding duels of each day as well as the full final rounds.
Registering is very simple. If you haven't already, Click here and in a few seconds you will be able to enjoy our entire sports catalogue, which also includes Formula 1, MotoGP, the Premier League, the Euroleague basketball and the best boxing, among many other sports and competitions.
Copa Sudamericana winners: list of all champions by year
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|2002
|San Lorenzo
|Atletico Nacional
|2003
|River Plate
|2004
|Boca Juniors
|Bolivar
|2005
|Boca Juniors
|Pumas
|2006
|Pachuca
|Colo Colo
|2007
|Arsenal
|America
|2008
|International
|Students
|2009
|League of Quito
|Fluminense
|2010
|Independent
|Goiás
|2011
|U de Chile
|Liiga de Quito
|2012
|Sao Paulo
|Tigre
|2013
|Lanús
|Ponte Preta
|2014
|River Plate
|National Athletic
|2015
|Santa Fe< /td>
|Hurricane
|2016
|Chapecoense
|National Athletic
|2017
|Independent
|Flamengo
|2018
|Ath. Paranaense
|Junior
|2019
|Ind. del Valle
|Colón
|2020
|Defense and Justice
|Lanús
|2021
|Ath. Paranaense
|Bragantino
Read more | How many titles has Messi won with Argentina?
Which teams have won the Copa Sudamericana the most times?
|Team
|Titles
|Boca Juniors
|2
|Independent
|2
|Athletico PR
|2