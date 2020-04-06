Finland originally decided the issue of migrant workers from Ukraine

The Ministry of labour of Finland plans to organize Charter flights for delivery to the country of seasonal agricultural workers from Ukraine.

It is reported Yle.

Due to restrictions imposed in connection with the epidemic of the coronavirus, Finnish farmers faced with an acute labor shortage. According to them, a food can end, and the cost of food will increase if the spring field works will not be held on time.

Finnish farms have traditionally employs seasonal workers from Ukraine, Russia and Thailand.

Now the labour Ministry is studying the possibility to organise Charter flights for Ukrainian workers. According to senior specialist of the Ministry of labor Laura Perheentupa, Ukrainians will have to undergo a two week quarantine before heading to the farm.

She reported that in the Ministry to urgently work on this plan.

According to the official, there are about 1500 workers from third countries – they are critically important for Finnish agriculture.

Also in Finland are planning to launch a special advertising campaign to attract farm locals, forced to take a vacation, as well as students, schoolchildren and refugees.

Shortage of workers is felt not only in Finland. The same situation throughout Europe. Threatened may be the harvest of vegetables, berries and grapes.