Finn Harps v Dundalk live streaming free for the Premier Divizion

Finn Herps v Dundalk. Forecast (cf. 2.01) for the match of the championship of Ireland (March 6, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of Ireland, in which on March 6, the Finn Herps will receive the champion – Dundalk. Will the hosts be able to provide a decent welcome to the leader of the tournament? – the answer is in our material.

Finn harps

The modest provincial club from the city of Ballybofey last season received the right to play in the major league only as a result of the playoffs, and the result was seven victories and seven world victories in 36 rounds.

The start of the new tournament for The Harps was successful, which brought Finn Herps four points and sixth position, and in the last game the Blues lost to Cork City (0: 1).

Dundalk

The champion started well in the new season – three victories in a row raised the team to the top, which had to be lost after losing to a direct competitor in the fight for gold – Shamrock Rovers (2: 3), for which we made a prediction . It is worth noting that the “ Dundalk ” was able to score eight goals for the rivals in four matches, which is 2.00 goals on average.

The main scorer for the guests today is Khoban (three goals).

Statistics

Finn Herps have won 6 of their last 10 home matches

Dundalk lost 4 of their last 6 away games

The last full-time match ended with the victory of the “Dundalk” (5: 0)

Forecast

According to statistics, the champion in recent meetings shipped an average of three goals to a provincial opponent, and today’s meeting is unlikely to be an exception to the rule. We assume that the leader will not stumble and will win a standby victory over the underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Dundalk with a handicap (-1.5) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.01