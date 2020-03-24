Finn Wolfard told about the new “Ghostbusters”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Финн Вулфард рассказал о новых "Охотниках за привидениями"

The star of “strange Affairs” Finn Wolfhard shared details of the new film.

Finn promises that fans of the original paintings will not be disappointed.

The actor said that he grew up on the first two movies of Ghostbusters and it was a privilege to get a role in the triquel. According to Wulfhard, the crew found “the right approach to continue the series”.

We will remind, the premiere of the movie “Ghostbusters: the Heirs” is scheduled for July 9, 2020.

Maria Batterbury

