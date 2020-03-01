Finn Wolfhard will play in the Thriller “Rules of the werewolves”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Финн Вулфард сыграет в триллере "Правила оборотней"

The star of the show “Very strange things” and novels “It”, will lead the Thriller “werewolf Rules” (Rules for Werewolves). The basis for the film will be a short film, which will show at the SXSW festival in March.

In the center of the plot will be a group of teenagers growing up in the wild. They’re going to find a new home, simultaneously robbing people and leaving behind clues for the police.

Shooting will begin in 2020, scheduled for release in 2021.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
