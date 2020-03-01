Finn Wolfhard will play in the Thriller “Rules of the werewolves”

The star of the show “Very strange things” and novels “It”, will lead the Thriller “werewolf Rules” (Rules for Werewolves). The basis for the film will be a short film, which will show at the SXSW festival in March.

In the center of the plot will be a group of teenagers growing up in the wild. They’re going to find a new home, simultaneously robbing people and leaving behind clues for the police.

Shooting will begin in 2020, scheduled for release in 2021.