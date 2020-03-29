“Fire in the plane, I waited in the toilet…”: the legend of “Dynamo” Victor Serebryanikova would have turned…

29 Mar 2020 the legendary football player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of the Soviet Union Viktor Serebryanikov would have turned 80 years old. Unfortunately, Viktor Petrovich for almost six years with us. But the memory of the famous team-mate Valery Lobanovsky’s lives, as long as we remember. At one time the Silversmiths Victor told the “FACTS” about his journey in football, the brother who was killed in front of him, and even flying in a burning plane…

His shock was afraid of the lion of Yashin. On the football field “diamond” from Zaporozhye seemed to be in time everywhere. And the famous “arc Serebryakova” has become history of domestic football. At the Kiev “Dynamo” Viktor Silversmiths four times won gold medals of the national championship, twice won the USSR Cup, was the captain of the Olympic team, went on three world Championships. And if the world Cup 1962, he had not managed to get on the field for the latest time of the injury in 1966 in England in the national team of the Soviet Union he achieved the highest success in team history, winning fourth place. And over the years a football player nine times (!) crossed the ocean. And in one of his visits to Brazil has fulfilled a dream Serebryakova: he played against the legendary Brazilian Pele.

Victor by Serebrenikova talked in his Kiev apartment on the street Bohdan Khmelnytsky. Viktor met me at the door and as soon as we crossed the threshold of his house, offered coffee. “Can if you want, and a glass to pour, — questioningly looking at me, said a famous footballer. — You’re not? I’m even more so. My tank has long had a drink.” It was time to turn on the recorder…

— Nice that you do not forget, — told Victor pieces of silver. — Tnow I increasingly call on the day of birth. Particularly happy in the congratulations of the family and my little brother Alexander, who lives in Zaporozhye. He was born in 1952. Two of us left (sigh). Sister died from cancer, like my mother and older brother died young. In my eyes… We, boys, carrying on, throwing the sharpened wood cleaning rod from the rifle. And then came the brother with the company. Tipsy they were. At once: give punks show you how. After one of the shots sharp spit hit my brother right in the eye… In honor of Eugene I called my son.

The son and grandson did not follow in your footsteps football?

Both love football, playing at the Amateur level. All measure who is above: one of 196 inches, the second — 197. Grandson I have done — graduated with honors from the University with a degree in international law. Speaks English, French and Italian. Lives with us, he has his own room. My wife and I are very proud of Victor.

— His soul mate Valentina Anatolievna as found?

— With the valley we met in Kiev in… breast, there was a corner near the Church on the street red army (Big Vasylkivska current. — Ed.). I then prominent guy was (laughs). Just got in from a tour of Hungary — Luxembourg — Sweden, dressed up there. Valya lived nearby with his grandmother. Her parents died: mother — in Babi Yar, and the father killed in Germany, where he worked as a journalist. The girl I liked. In the same 1962 we got married and began to live in my one-bedroom apartment near the circus. The neighbors we had known of personality. One famous film Director Sergey Parajanov is worth. Was very noisy! And talented. By the way, my Valya, I still call “my hero of the Soviet Union” for so many years stand me (smiles).

Well, and the gifts from zagranpoezdok wife brought?

— As without it. But I remember one story from another life. I saw something abroad mohair sweaters. For only four dollars! We got this for less than a thousand (100 rubles after the currency reform of 1961. — Ed.) could not buy. The country’s deficit. In short, I bought a hockey bag and completely Packed it with these blouses. And we have to Evbase, which is now in Kiev, the circus, the thrift shop was. The Jews traded. Come, and the seller immediately asked: “Victor, what’s interesting over there?” — “Here” — I say and pull out a jacket. “You know, you’ve got to be more,” — probes the situation of a seasoned trader. “How much for each?” — don’t give up. “A thousand two hundred roubles. But the rest of it, Victor, mine.” I passed… then 50 jackets. And my “companion” them then 1 of 400 sold.

“When I lived in the far East, saw Japanese prisoners ripped open their bellies”

— To become a successful businessman, you first had to get to Kiev “Dynamo”.

— In Kiev I “hid” from the army, as Moscow had sent “messengers” in Zaporozhye, where I played for the local “metallurg”. CSKA wanted to take. You know, the first 12 years of my life I spent in the far East. Father and his family went to build Komsomolsk-on-Amur. There about football I have ever heard. We played in the Russian rounders — a game similar to baseball. Anyway I’m a sports guy growing up — in the winter skiing, skating.

In 1952 we returned back to Kiev. Although the father to leave with the Far East are not wanted. We have a two-storey house was the farm, two cows. In short, Gorgol (laughs)! Pof any as late as 1945, we were running to meet the train. Open wagon boxcar, and there captured by the Japanese… dead. If they found in the car, something sharp ripped his stomach — harakiri did. The prisoner was considered for them a disgrace. Was a terrible picture. Blood, bodies… And I remember how our Harbor went huge ferries to Sakhalin. For 45 rail cars on one fit! And that’s not counting passengers…

Well, as for my move to Dynamo, then, frankly, to go from “metallurg” did not want to. In his native Zaporizhia me by the time all knew and loved. Besides, I already played for the Junior team of the Union and the price itself is known. In those years Kiev for me was no better than Zaporozhye: the apartment was, and the money was paid more than the Dynamo. But fate still has done its job.

— Then you will stay in Zaporozhye, then he probably would bite your elbows, because in 1961 together with “Dynamo” has produced for Ukraine’s first gold of the championship of the Soviet Union.

— To be honest, after a second place in 1960, no one thought that next year we will be Champions. And this task before us was not put. When Vladimir Shcherbitsky, he was then the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, came to the team, no super-task conversation was not: “I know where the coal and sugar beets to take, and that’s where to take points for you, I’ll never know! Get them yourself… “It was only later, towards the end, when, in addition to torpedo, no one can stop, something in my soul stirred.

In the penultimate game of the championship in Kiev, attended Kharkiv, Avangard, and the torpedo in Tashkent played with “Pakhtakor”. Kharkiv, as they are either “rolled” or would not have agreed to give us a point. Rested for badges of masters of sports.

During the break we TV called: in Tashkent “torpedo” was lost! But after that it never did. Kharkiv more rested. Was afraid that we accidentally celebrate a goal is not scored. And we, already in the rank of Champions, quietly played until the final whistle. Well, and then there was a big celebration and the city could not recover.

Victor Silversmiths and Yuri Semin, years later became the head coach of Kiev “Dynamo”

— You are a year or two side by side played with Valeriy lobanovskyi. How was he as a person?

For the old Dynamo database on Nivki we sat together two intellectual — Lobanovsky, Bazilevich and I, “village” from Zaporozhye (with a smile). They are constantly arguing with each other. And on any topic. Basile says “red”, Loban — “green”. One day, perhaps, having exhausted all the arguments, come to me: “Victor, judge us.” — “Now” — say… in the way.

Lobanovsky in General was quiet, but at the same time with ambition. Remember the match with Yaroslavl “Shinnik”. Played a draw — 2:2. Although conducted on a meeting course. Then Maslova’s got everything. Got a coach and before Lobanovskiy: “And you, Valera, what did you do?” He said that on the field there are jewelers and laborers. Maslov took off his glasses: “And who are you?” — “Jeweler”, — said Valery.

— Corner kicks performed by Dynamo went down in history. But there was still the legendary “arc Serebryakova”.

— Many were his “dry leaf” Lobanovskiy, but as often as Valera, the game is not used. And his “arc” is something I picked up in South America: there was a Chilean Torres, great penalty bill. I returned home and began to work. The blow was not so complicated as painful for the batter: relaxed knee plus kick click — ligaments are tense. In training had more than a dozen times the pain experience. Remember, in 1969, after I pieces six free throws scored, Victor Aleksandrovich Maslov detained me after practice and says, “come on, I’ll show you how you do it”. I showed him. “You see! says Grandfather. — I thought it was “bad” goals”.

“First gray hair appeared at me in 22 years when USSR nearly crashed over the ocean”

— Is it true that the first gray hair you have in 22 years?

— The national team of the Soviet Union, we flew to the world Cup in Chile. First, with transfers through the whole of Europe, then our liner headed for South America. You need to fly nine hours, doing whatever. Who listen to music who watched the film. Foreign languages we didn’t know. But what is not clear in the movies about cowboys — Bang Bang (laughs)? TAK here, only the plane gained altitude, the flight attendants began to tell me how to act during an unscheduled landing. Inflatable vest, which has the whistle and the powder from the sharks.

I soon dozed off. And suddenly I hear in the cabin to panic. Look out the window, and there’s one of the four outboard turbines. Frankly: in such cases the iron men does not happen. So I decided to wait in the back of the plane… in the toilet. Read because Exupery and knew that more likely to survive those who are in the rear. Fortunately, the pilots still managed to hold on to one of the American military bases in the ocean and planted the car. I’m out of the “shelter” as white as the wall. And here again, Lev Yashin and Valery Voronin sitting. “Look at yourself in the mirror,” say, pointing to a bottle of vodka, just offer: “are you Going?” — “Now everything will be,” I replied, not believing that we were alive. In short, I knocked over a glass, drank some water, and a little vain. The tongue untied. “Lion — ask Yashin, and sharks eat drunk?” “No, Victor, they eat” — is responsible. Since then, gray appeared.

June 10, 1970. The world Cup in Mexico. The last match Victor Serebryanikova (third from left in bottom row) in the t-shirt of the national team of the Soviet Union

“Valeriy Voronin, was killed, struck with a beer mug on the head”

— The famous football player Valery Voronin, although he then saved, along with all, still had died in ‘ 44…

— A nice guy, a football player with a world name. But he had family problems. He was walking, his wife walked. After one sleepless nights Valera went to the gym, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a MAZ. He was thrown from the car through the rear window. Voronin, in Institute Sklifosovsky in parts collected (suddenly begins to smile)…

Then came his visit to the house Slava Metreveli, a former teammate. Valera can not speak, only one hand moves. It scrawled on paper: “To”. Wanted Metreveli called Kate, the wife. And Thank for your understand. Ran to the store, brought a bottle of cognac. And poured through a catheter…

Over time, Voronin returned to the field, but was not the same. And then he was killed, struck with a beer mug on the head. Valera found on the roadside outside the city.

— It’s no secret that even great players in those years could stress a glass or two.

— Remember, Maslov came to “Dynamo”. We gathered at the home of Victor Kanevsky. Viktor pushed this speech: “gentlemen, Kiyan! You do not think that I will go and follow you. I don’t care what you do in the day, where you go. Here a green field, it’ll tell me how you prepared, what you can do. And that I didn’t see that someone is drinking vodka! Drink, when I have time, but only brandy. The money you get a lot of.”

Although once he we on vodka caught. We go after the game in Moscow in the restaurant “Beijing”, ordered three bottles. And in that moment, when we get them, appears Maslov. Suitable, takes the vodka and… throws it in the trash! Then goes to a cupboard, returned with three bottles of cognac. “Let’s start with this — says. — And to drink a substitute of gasoline is not necessary.”

— Many of those who, like you, managed to play under the legendary Grandfather, remember the coach of “Dynamo” with admiration and gratitude.

— Viktor, or Vik Sanych, as we called him, never spoke loud speeches. Meanwhile, the coach he was from God. In communication Maslov was an unusually strong and simple words are not avoided if to some of us the point is not reached. I even now hear his voice, slightly hoarse, ironic and however, hard, do not tolerate any objections.

One day we were just going from the locker room for the game to come out, and he suddenly stops us at the door and said, “You know I came in a full stadium. Why do people come from? To look at you. Worthless to you, Khokhlov, if you play so the next match they want to watch on TV. Yes, I have you all then dispersed, because you are worthless… “

Few people now remember that the oil found in Koncha Zaspa place suitable for the construction of new football database. There in its sandy soil and excellent drainage even in heavy rain we don’t the mud churned up and trained on the grass field without a single puddle.

I remember one funny incident I once had in an interview to “the Boulevard” told. In 1964, going to Moscow for the final of the Cup of the Soviet Union, we gathered at the stadium “Dynamo”. Loaded on the bus: on the outside are senior officials of the Central Committee and Council of Ministers — escort, parting words. And we have one person, the main defender, no. How to go? Maslov looks at his watch, worried, but waiting, stalling. Finally there is our protector. And even from afar it is seen that to go it is very difficult — “tired” from the night before. The authorities became alarmed. What to do? Guys I say: “Silver and save!.. “I jumped from the bus, rushed to his Grandfather: “Vic Sanych, to go — Leh has already appeared. A train! The Cup will still be ours — you’ll see!” Went… the train had taken all precautions: Lech hid away from his superiors. And in Moscow immediately went to “Sanduny” is an experienced bath attendants brought our defender in order. In the evening Maslov had put him in the starting lineup, and he played like an artist.

“To play against Pele is like to kiss a crocodile”

— And you won!

With this Cup, another story is also interesting. In those days our Pavel Popovich flew into space, and for the match in “Luzhniki” brought together all of the Politburo. In the first half we ran to the “Volga lead”: nothing to do with “Wings of the Soviets”. And “wings” also, and more dangerous when they break. So, when the score was 0:0, and went on hiatus. One of the assistants I was later told, in the government box all began to mess with our heads: they say that Ukrainians can’t win exactly — some ordinary team.

During the break, the Grandfather, of course, with us shaving removes. The mood of the obscene: in fact promised to win this Cup. And here enters the locker room flushed Pyotr Efimovich Shelest. Who does not remember — the main Communist of Ukraine. Maslov, who never let anyone in the locker room were not allowed, turned to him: here, I think, is now “discharged” — the boss in the locker room is not tolerated. I popped up: “Vic Sanych, our first Secretary of the Central Committee”. Pyotr Yefimovich speaks to all of us: “Lads, rdneck! I’m asking you migrate, and that TSI moskali me vzhe zackali!.. “Grandfather was going to Rustle something to give, but he restrained himself. He muttered only: “Everything will be okay.” We still won — other exit at us was not (laughs).

Shortly after the final whistle reappeared beaming Rustle. “Lads, raninec, I m axis scho showing,” and, bending your arm at the elbow, depicted characteristic gesture. “I give meni”, — took a SIP from his Cup and rushed to the door. “Won’t you savijati, lads. Have you CIV soustrot”.

— Met with the scope?

— It was the case. At the Kiev station we almost raised his hands in the bus. Was just about to drive off, how come a man with a briefcase and asks: “Who’s your senior?” I said, “Vic Sanych Maslov”. “How many people were playing?” — trying to figure out the stranger. I immediately realized that he was in this business the layman, knows that in the final of the Cup of Union is only 11 people, not more. Maslov wanted to open his mouth, but I beat him to it: “17!” Maslov, understanding nothing, turns back to me and the boy at this time opens the briefcase and pulls out… 17 envelopes: “Hello Peter Efimovich Shelest”. And ran away. The coaches came to a standstill, one of the envelopes does not take. Finally decided doctor. And Victor looked at me askance, but said nothing.

When our “benefactor” is gone, Maslov attacked me: “what do you mean? I’m a Communist!” “I Komsomolets said. For our state a few extra envelopes? It is poorer, or what?”

— Victor, I forgot to ask, how it is to play against the legendary Pele?

Is to kiss the crocodile (laughs). “Two of the devil” — with their Garrincha so called in Brazil. And I played against pelé once, when the Olympic team of the Union, whose captain I was with, we were opposed by Santos. Great player!

— Pele — your same age to 37 years of playing, and you are in 31 out of football…

— I finished to speak because of an injury of the right knee. Didn’t give it to me. Thought, “How much can you suffer? Tie!” Came to the head coach Alexander Sevidov and said I don’t want to play anymore. True, at first no one believed me: thought or joke, or decided to switch teams “for lifting”. I was hurt to say goodbye to the Dynamo, but what can you do. It was bound to happen…

Victor Silversmiths died in 2014

