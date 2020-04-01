Firestarter and cover girl: 5 images of the singer U:LAV

U:LAV. Photo: press service

U:LAV — fresh blood of the new Ukrainian music. For this unusual nickname is hiding a 22-year-old Anna Monastery.

At the same time magical and magnificent, modest and relaxed, direct and serious and it is always different, but constant to its own laws and rules.

U:LAV especially for LeMonade submitted 5 images on the occasion of the release of his debut album “Glass”.

The first image is a tribute to Ukrainian culture

Anna was born in the family of people’s artist of Ukraine, Opera singers, but chose the musical path of conceptual pop artist. It brings together a variety of genres, loves the opposite a variety of literature and is interested in the Ukrainian art. Probably, therefore, chose for the first look vinyl dress in the style of Ukrainian Baroque and futuristic minimalism, created in collaboration fashion designer Polina Veller and artist Оselischeva. This work is from the collection, which was presented to the project Mainodesign Ukraine during Paris Design Week.

The second way to look at art forms

“The lyrics are born even when I turn on the water to wash the dishes,” says U:LAV. Her complex metaphorical reflections in the songs is the result of in-depth perception and attention to everything around him. Anna looks for art in the everyday. It is not surprising that in the second image U:LAV appeared in the art-the object of the installation for the Ukrainian Fashion Week. It is the author’s interpretation of one of the works of French artist of Ukrainian origin of Sonia Delaunay.

The third way — cover girl

The camera loves U:LAV, and is best seen on black-and-white photographs. Or in b/W, whether because of dress designer Jean Grizelda, but in the photo U:LAV older, more experienced, but with a twinkle in his eye, mind and heart. 10 frames and on each it is different: here shamefully covered his hands, and there is already dancing and walking confidently forward. Dress from the most experimental Ukrainian designer perfectly underlines the artistry and natural beauty U:LAV.

The fourth way — Firestarter

And here the contrast with the other there is the image of a girl with a passionate look in a red dress and one earring. We know U:LAV first video for the single “De W here to live” is still very young. And with the release of the EP U:LAV clearly matured.

The fifth way — a sense of self-identity

The fifth presents the way — face in the dark and the reflection in the mirrors. Maybe the contemplation of itself through the prism of black mirror? It is a mysterious way in which, as in music artist, hidden metaphors.

