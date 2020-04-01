“First, a little bit overgrown”: quarantine deprived Olga Polyakov depilation (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Popular Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova, who recently boasted chastity belt, has complained that it lacks during the quarantine procedures, which is used to.

“First, a little bit overgrown”, — said Olga, showing a selfie with the mask filter, which “turned” her into a man with a light stubble.

Of course, Polyakova joking and very well cares for his body. She stressed that daily exercisers, and her stories often appear in videos taken during the massage.

Note that many women now complain about the inability to turn to the masters who helped them look prettier. .

Well, what else to do in quarantine, read our materials.

Maria Batterbury

