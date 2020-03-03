First case of coronavirus recorded in Rome

The first case of infection with coronavirus identified in the Italian capital after the outbreak of the disease caused by them in the North of Italy.

As reported in the Monday edition of La Repubblica with the police, who were infected by his friend from the zone of risk.

Currently, measures of medical control apply to an entire circle of people with whom contact was sick. A police for several days was at home with symptoms of acute respiratory illness. School in the city of Pomezia (20 km), where he learns his son, was closed on Monday for reasons of precaution, the newspaper Il Messaggero. The school attended by 1.2 thousand students.

In addition to the national Institute of infectious diseases “Spallanzani” delivered to the family from the city of Fiumicino (near Rome), the members of which the woman, man and their son is diagnosed with a disease caused by a coronavirus, a new type. The woman had recently returned from risk areas of infection in the North.

In the regional Council of Lombardy announced that all its members are checked for coronavirus, after the infection was detected in EA development. Previously, the coronavirus was detected in the assistant Governor Attilio Fostaty, who announced that he goes into self-quarantine. He also passed the test for the coronavirus.

Local outbreaks of the disease in Lombardy in the town of Lodi to Milan, as well as in the village of Vo (Veneto region) was recorded on 21 February. Then the cases of infection were identified in other Northern regions — Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. Separate cases have been registered in almost all areas, including the capital of Lazio. Total number of infected persons reached more than 1.6 thousand people. 34 patients died, but deaths from the coronavirus needs to be confirmed.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte extended for periods from a week to two weeks (depending on the area of the country) quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.